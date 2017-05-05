Tips for the weekend: Arsenal host Man United, Real Madrid at Deportivo and the Turin derby

Betting advice from Easyodds.com on the weekend's big games

We found another treble of winners in this article last week with Athletic Bilbao to beat Celta Vigo at 17/20, Bremen to defeat Hertha Berlin at evens and an excellent win of Lazio draw no bet at 43/20 in the Rome derby as they won 3-1. Let’s see if we can do some more damage to the bookies this weekend for the readers of World Soccer! This weekend, the Premier League has Arsenal v Man Utd, whilst the Turin derby highlights the fixtures in Serie A. For the latest best prices for outrights, match betting and accumulators, head to Easyodds.com to get the best possible value from your chosen wager.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Our only loss in the article last weekend was when we backed Arsenal to not lose at White Hart Lane. What were we thinking? It doesn’t get any easier for the Gunners as they now face Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday, who are coming fresh off their impressive 1-0 victory away to Celta Vigo. However, Jose Mourinho has claimed that the Europa League is now priority and he may well make many changes for this fixture.

There are plenty of reasons why United are as big as 3/1 to win this fixture, not least their trip back from Spain late on Thursday night. I fancy Arsenal to win here, but Jose Mourinho won’t make it easy for Arsene Wenger’s side. Expect them to sit deep and soak up the pressure. I like the look of draw/Arsenal in the half-time/full-time market to come in at 17/4. This came in last time out at the Emirates when a late own goal from Robert Huth was the difference between the Gunners and the Foxes.

LA LIGA

Real Madrid are in an excellent position to win La Liga with a game in hand over Barcelona, with whom they are currently equal on points. They travel to Granada this weekend and are of course, short priced favourites to win. I actually fancy them to play a similar side to the won which won 6-2 at Deportivo a few weeks back. That young, exciting side will be trusted again here and they offer amazing attacking ability, but also have defensive lapses. Back a Real Madrid win but both teams to score at 11/10.

“For the latest best prices for outrights, match betting and accumulators, head to Easyodds.com to get the best possible value from your chosen wager. Don’t settle for less!”

SERIE A

The Turin derby is the big game on Saturday and I believe that there is only scope for a win here. Only four teams have conceded more on the road than Torino, so facing the league’s top home goalscorers will fill them with dread. Even if they play a makeshift team, I still fancy this Juventus side to win and win comfortably. Their price to win the game is so short it is not worth taking, but I recommend backing them in the half-time/full-time result market.

At 27/20 I really like the option of backing Juventus to be leading at half-time and then go on to win the game. Juventus have won all 17 of their Serie A home matches this season, scoring 44 goals and conceding just eight – what an incredible record!

BUNDESLIGA

Our fourth and final best bet of the weekend comes in the Bundesliga, where I believe that Leverkusen are value in the draw no bet market for their trip to Ingolstadt. They have never lost this fixture in their existence and whilst they arrive into this game with no win in four, they have included matches against Munich, Schalke and Leipzig. Ingolstadt are winless in three themselves, soback Leverkusen draw no bet at a best price of evens. We will get evens for a Leverkusen win or our money back for a draw.

by Ross Casey