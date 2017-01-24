Borussia Dortmund striker pursued by elite group of European strikers.

Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to set the pace at the head of the ESM Golden Shoe standings, but his lead has been cut in recent weeks.

The mid-winter Bundesliga break combined with Aubameyang being away on international duty with Gabon at the African Cup of Nations has seen a tightening at the top with no fewer that six players sharing second place, just one goal behind the early pacesetter who has 16 for the season.

Within that group on 15 goals are some of Europe’s biggest names including Lionel Messi, Diego Costa, Alexis Sanchez, Diego Cavani and last year’s winner Luis Suarez.

Further back lurk some big names who will have their eye the prestigious award for Europe’s leading goalscorer. They include Gonzalo Higuain, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane, all of whom have scored 14 goals this season. Two goals further back sits reigning European and World Footballer of the Year, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has picked up the award on a record four occasions.

POS PLAYER TEAM GOALS FACTOR PTS

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 16 x 2 = 32

2= Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain) 20 x 1,5 = 30

2= Diego Costa (Chelsea) 15 x 2 = 30

2= Mauro Icardi (Internazionale) 15 x 2 = 30

2= Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 15 x 2 = 30

2= Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) 15 x 2 = 30

2= Luis Suárez (Barcelona) 15 x 2 = 30

8. Christian Gytkjaer (Rosenborg BK) 19 x 1,5 = 28,5

9= Andrea Belotti (Torino) 14 x 2 = 28

9= Bas Dost (Sporting Clube de Portugal) 14 x 2 = 28

9= Edin Džeko (Roma) 14 x 2 = 28

9= Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) 14 x 2 = 28

9= Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 x 2 = 28

9= Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Münich) 14 x 2 = 28

15= Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 13 x 2 = 26

15= Anthony Modeste (Köln) 13 x 2 = 26

17= Alexandre Lacazette (Lyonn) 17 x 1,5 = 25,5

17=John Owoeri (BK Häcken) 17 x 1,5 = 25,5

19. Evgeni Kabaev (Sillamäe Kalev) 25 x 1 = 25

20= Jermaine Defoe (Sunderland) 12 x 2 = 24

20= Matt Derbyshire (AC Omonia Nicosia) 16 x 1,5 = 24

20= Azdren Llullaku (CS Gaz Metan Mediaş) 16 x 1,5 = 24

20= Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 12 x 2 = 24

20= Dries Mertens (Napoli) 12 x 2 = 24

20= Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12 x 2 = 24

20= Łukasz Teodorczyk (Anderlecht) 16 x 1,5 = 24

27= Gerard Gohou (FC Kairat Almaty) 23 x 1 = 23

27= Klæmint Olsen (NSÍ Runavik) 23 x 1 = 23

29= Sebastian Andersson (IFK Norrköping) 15 x 1,5 = 22,5

29= Mikhail Gordeichuk (BATE Borisov) 15 x 1,5 = 22,5

29= Vitali Rodionov (BATE Borisov) 15 x 1,5 = 22,5

32= Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) 11 x 2 = 22

32= Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 11 x 2 = 22

32= Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 11 x 2 = 22

32= Ciro Immobile (Lazio) 11 x 2 = 22

32= André Silva (FC Porto) 11 x 2 = 22

37= Vidar Orn Kjartansson (Malmö FF) 14 x 1,5 = 21

37= Páll Klettskard (KÍ Klaksvik) 21 x 1 = 21

37= Pieros Sotirou (APOEL Nicosia FC) 14 x 1,5 = 21

40= Andrija Kaludjerović (FK Žalgiris Vilnius) 20 x 1 = 20

40= Moussa Marega (Vitória Guimarães SC) 10 x 2 = 20

40= Timo Werner (RasenBallsport Leipzig) 10 x 2 = 20

43= Mostafa Abdellaoue (Aalesunds FK) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

43= Deni Alar (SK Sturm Graz) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

43= Guillaume Hoarau (BSC Young Boys) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

43= Nemanja Nikolic (Legia Warszawa) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

43= Viktor Prodell (IF Elfsborg) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

43= Jelle Vossen (KRC Genk) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

49= Andrew Mitchell (Dungannon Swifts FC) 19 x 1 = 19

49= Rauno Sappinen (FC Flora Tallinn) 19 x 1 = 19

49= Vjatseslav Zahovaiko (Paide Linnameeskond) 19 x 1 = 19

52= Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina) 9 x 2 = 18

52= Marco Borriello (Cagliari) 9 x 2 = 18

52= Ideye Brown (Olympiakos Piraeus) 12 x 1,5 = 18

52= Vadim Demidovich (FC Torpedo Zhodino) 12 x 1,5 = 18

52= Radamel Falcao (Monaco) 12 x 1,5 = 18

52= Reza Ghoochannejhad (Heerenveen) 12 x 1,5 = 18

52= Younés Hamza (Xanthi) 12 x 1,5 = 18

52= Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 9 x 2 = 18

52= Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord) 12 x 1,5 = 18

52= Willian José (Real Sociedad) 9 x 2 = 18

52= Nikola Kalinić (Fiorentina) 9 x 2 = 18

52= Seán Maguire (Cork City) 18 x 1 = 18

52= Sadio Mané (Liverpool) 9 x 2 = 18

52= Roman Murtazayev (FC Irtysh Pavlodar) 18 x 1 = 18

52= Michael Olunga (Djurgårdens IF) 12 x 1,5 = 18

52= Fotis Papoulis (Apollon Limassol FC) 12 x 1,5 = 18

52= Cenk Tosun (Besiktas JK) 12 x 1,5 = 18

52= Sandro Wagner (SV Darmstadt 98) 9 x 2 = 18

52= Nikolai Yanush (Shakhtyor Soligorsk) 12 x 1,5 = 18

Sandro Wagner (Darmstadt 98) 13 x 2 = 26

Standings last updated 23/01/2017

Rules

Only the leading five countries – Spain, Italy, Germany, England and Portugal – in the UEFA rankings have two as their multiplier. This is to emphasise the difference in (international) performance level between clubs from those countries and those of other nations.A player cannot play first in a summer league (e.g. Norway) and then in a winter league (e.g. Spain) and combine the points totals for each season.