Lionel Messi moves clear at the head of the ESM Golden Shoe standings

Barcelona man leads the way, but many of Europe's most feared strikers are in pursuit.

Two goals in Barcelona’s 5-0 victory over Celta Vigo have taken Lionel Messi to the top of the ESM Golden Shoe standings.

Messi now has 23 for the season, one ahead of Torino’s Andrea Belotti who netted a hat-trick in his side’s 3-1 win over Palermo. One goal further back is Borussia Dortmund’s, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored a brace in the 6-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

The rest of the top ten is a who’s who of European strikers, with the likes of Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez, Edin Džeko, Gonzalo Higuaín, Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane all jostling for the prestigious title of Europe’s leading goalscorer.

Current holder of the award, Cristiano Ronaldo, is still in contention for what would be a fifth ESM Golden Shoe. The Real Madrid man may not have been at his prolific best this season, but with 18 goals for the campaign, he is just five behind his great rival Messi.

POS PLAYER TEAM GOALS FACTOR PTS

1. Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona) 23 x 2 = 46

2. Andrea Belotti (Torino FC) 22 x 2 = 44

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 21 x 2 = 42

4. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain) 27 x 1,5 = 40,5

5. Luis Suárez (FC Barcelona) 20 x 2 = 40

6. Edin Džeko (AS Roma) 19 x 2 = 38

Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) 19 x 2 = 38

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) 19 x 2 = 38

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 x 2 = 38

10. Bas Dost (Sporting Clube de Portugal) 18 x 2 = 36

Romelu Lukaku (Everton FC) 18 x 2 = 36

Dries Mertens (SSC Napoli) 18 x 2 = 36

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 18 x 2 = 36

14. Diego Costa (Chelsea) 17 x 2 = 34

Mauro Icardi (Internazionale) 17 x 2 = 34

Anthony Modeste (1.FC Köln) 17 x 2 = 34

Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) 17 x 2 = 34

18. Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyonnais) 22 x 1,5 = 33

19. Ciro Immobile (Lazio Roma) 16 x 2 = 32

20. Matt Derbyshire (AC Omonia Nicosia) 20 x 1,5 = 30

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 15 x 2 = 30

André Silva (FC Porto) 15 x 2 = 30

23. Christian Gytkjaer (Rosenborg BK) 19 x 1,5 = 28,5

Łukasz Teodorczyk (RSC Anderlecht) 19 x 1,5 = 28,5

25. Iago Aspas (RC Celta de Vigo) 14 x 2 = 28

Jermaine Defoe (Sunderland AFC) 14 x 2 = 28

Francisco Soares ‘Tiquinho’ (Vitória Guimarães SC/FC Porto) 14 x 2 = 28

Timo Werner (RasenBallsport Leipzig) 14 x 2 = 28

29. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 13 x 2 = 26

Konstantinos Mitroglou (SL Benfica) 13 x 2 = 26

31. John Owoeri (BK Häcken) 17 x 1,5 = 25,5

32. Evgeni Kabaev (Sillamäe Kalev) 25 x 1 = 25

33. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) 12 x 2 = 24

Marcus Berg (Panathinaikos) 16 x 1,5 = 24

Radamel Falcao (AS Monaco) 16 x 1,5 = 24

Bafétimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 16 x 1,5 = 24

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid) 12 x 2 = 24

Guillaume Hoarau (BSC Young Boys) 16 x 1,5 = 24

Nikola Kalinić (ACF Fiorentina) 12 x 2 = 24

Azdren Llullaku (CS Gaz Metan Mediaş) 16 x 1,5 = 24

Sadio Mané (Liverpool FC) 12 x 2 = 24

Pieros Sotirou (APOEL Nicosia FC) 16 x 1,5 = 24

Cenk Tosun (Besiktas JK) 16 x 1,5 = 24

44. Gerard Gohou (FC Kairat Almaty) 23 x 1 = 23

Klæmint Olsen (NSÍ Runavik) 23 x 1 = 23

46. Sebastian Andersson (IFK Norrköping) 15 x 1,5 = 22,5

Mikhail Gordeichuk (BATE Borisov) 15 x 1,5 = 22,5

Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord) 15 x 1,5 = 22,5

Vitali Rodionov (BATE Borisov) 15 x 1,5 = 22,5

Jelle Vossen (KRC Genk) 15 x 1,5 = 22,5

51. Carlos Bacca (AC Milan) 11 x 2 = 22

Marco Borriello (US Cagliari Calcio) 11 x 2 = 22

Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 11 x 2 = 22

Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) 11 x 2 = 22

Moussa Marega (Vitória Guimarães SC) 11 x 2 = 22

‘Welthon’ Fiel Sampaio (Paços de Ferreira) 11 x 2 = 22

57. Reza Ghoochannejhad (sc Heerenveen) 14 x 1,5 = 21

Younés Hamza (Xanthi FC) 14 x 1,5 = 21

Vidar Orn Kjartansson (Malmö FF) 14 x 1,5 = 21

Páll Klettskard (KÍ Klaksvik) 21 x 1 = 21

Orlando Sá (Standard Liège) 14 x 1,5 = 21

Idriss Saadi (KV Kortrijk) 14 x 1,5 = 21

Ivan Trickovski (AEK Larnaca) 14 x 1,5 = 21

64. Federico Bernardeschi (ACF Fiorentina) 10 x 2 = 20

Sergi Enrich (SD Eibar) 10 x 2 = 20

Iago Falqué (Torino FC) 10 x 2 = 20

Kevin Gameiro (Atlético Madrid) 10 x 2 = 20

Serge Gnabry (SV Werder Bremen) 10 x 2 = 20

Marek Hamsik (SSC Napoli) 10 x 2 = 20

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) 10 x 2 = 20

Vedad Ibišević (Hertha BSC Berlin) 10 x 2 = 20

Bojan Kaljević (Balzan FC) 20 x 1 = 20

Andrija Kaludjerović (FK Žalgiris Vilnius) 20 x 1 = 20

Andrew Mitchell (Dungannon Swifts FC) 20 x 1 = 20

Gerard Moreno (RCD Espanyol) 10 x 2 = 20

Ilija Nestorovski (US Città di Palermo) 10 x 2 = 20

Giovanni Simeone (Genoa CFC) 10 x 2 = 20

Sandro Wagner (SV Darmstadt 98) 10 x 2 = 20

79. Mostafa Abdellaoue (Aalesunds FK) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

Deni Alar (SK Sturm Graz) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

Samuel Armenteros (Heracles Almelo) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

Ideye Brown (Olympiakos Piraeus) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

Pedro Conde (PAS Giannina FC) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

Nemanja Nikolic (Legia Warszawa) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

Viktor Prodell (IF Elfsborg) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

Konstantin Vassiljev (Jagiellonia Bialystok) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

Emilio Jose Zelaya (Ethnikos Achnas) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

88. Rauno Sappinen (FC Flora Tallinn) 19 x 1 = 19

Vjatseslav Zahovaiko (Paide Linnameeskond) 19 x 1 = 19

Standings last updated 07/03/2017

Rules

Only the leading five countries – Spain, Italy, Germany, England and Portugal – in the UEFA rankings have two as their multiplier. This is to emphasise the difference in (international) performance level between clubs from those countries and those of other nations.A player cannot play first in a summer league (e.g. Norway) and then in a winter league (e.g. Spain) and combine the points totals for each season.