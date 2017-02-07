Everton striker knocks in four to leapfrog rivals in race to become Europe's leading goalscorer.

Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal of the game in his side’s 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig to return to the top of the ESM Golden Shoe standings.

The Gabon striker now has 17 goals for the season, one ahead of a host of strikers including Everton’s Romelu Lukaku who rose through the ranks after scoring four times in his side’s 6-3 win over Bournemouth. The Belgian forward shares third spot with Sporting’s Das Bost, 2015-16 winner Luis Suarez, his Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi, and Napoli’s Dries Mertens.

Sandwiched between the leader Aubameyang and that pursuing group is Paris-Saint Germain forward, Edinson Cavani, who has scored more league goals this season (22) than anyone else in Europe’s major leagues, but is penalised for France having a lower coefficient than the likes of England, Spain, Italy, Germany and Portugal.

POS PLAYER TEAM GOALS FACTOR PTS

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 17 x 2 = 34

2. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain) 22 x 1,5 = 33

3. Bas Dost (Sporting Clube de Portugal) 16 x 2 = 32

Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 16 x 2 = 32

Dries Mertens (Napoli) 16 x 2 = 32

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 16 x 2 = 32

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) 16 x 2 = 32

8. Andrea Belotti (Torino FC) 15 x 2 = 30

Diego Costa (Chelsea) 15 x 2 = 30

Edin Džeko (Roma) 15 x 2 = 30

Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) 15 x 2 = 30

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 15 x 2 = 30

Mauro Icardi (Internazionale) 15 x 2 = 30

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 15 x 2 = 30

Anthony Modeste (1.FC Köln) 15 x 2 = 30

Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) 15 x 2 = 30

17. Christian Gytkjaer (Rosenborg BK) 19 x 1,5 = 28,5

18. Jermaine Defoe (Sunderland) 14 x 2 = 28

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 14 x 2 = 28

20. Matt Derbyshire (Omonia Nicosia) 18 x 1,5 = 27

Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyonnais) 18 x 1,5 = 27

22. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 13 x 2 = 26

23. John Owoeri (BK Häcken) 17 x 1,5 = 25,5

Łukasz Teodorczyk (Anderlecht) 17 x 1,5 = 25,5

25. Evgeni Kabaev (Sillamäe Kalev) 25 x 1 = 25

26. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) 12 x 2 = 24

Azdren Llullaku (CS Gaz Metan Mediaş) 16 x 1,5 = 24

André Silva (FC Porto) 12 x 2 = 24

29. Gerard Gohou (FC Kairat Almaty) 23 x 1 = 23

Klæmint Olsen (NSÍ Runavik) 23 x 1 = 23

31. Sebastian Andersson (IFK Norrköping) 15 x 1,5 = 22,5

Mikhail Gordeichuk (BATE Borisov) 15 x 1,5 = 22,5

Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord) 15 x 1,5 = 22,5

Vitali Rodionov (BATE Borisov) 15 x 1,5 = 22,5

Pieros Sotirou (APOEL Nicosia FC) 15 x 1,5 = 22,5

Cenk Tosun (Besiktas JK) 15 x 1,5 = 22,5

37. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) 11 x 2 = 22

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 11 x 2 = 22

Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 11 x 2 = 22

Timo Werner (RasenBallsport Leipzig) 11 x 2 = 22

41. Radamel Falcao (Monaco) 14 x 1,5 = 21

Guillaume Hoarau (BSC Young Boys) 14 x 1,5 = 21

Vidar Orn Kjartansson (Malmö FF) 14 x 1,5 = 21

Páll Klettskard (KÍ Klaksvik) 21 x 1 = 21

Jelle Vossen (KRC Genk) 14 x 1,5 = 21

46. Andrija Kaludjerović (FK Žalgiris Vilnius) 20 x 1 = 20

Marco Borriello (Cagliari) 10 x 2 = 20

Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 10 x 2 = 20

Nikola Kalinić (Fiorentina) 10 x 2 = 20

Moussa Marega (Vitória Guimarães SC) 10 x 2 = 20

Giovanni Simeone (Genoa) 10 x 2 = 20

52. Mostafa Abdellaoue (Aalesunds FK) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

Deni Alar (SK Sturm Graz) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

Bafétimbi Gomis (Marseille) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

Nemanja Nikolic (Legia Warszawa) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

Viktor Prodell (IF Elfsborg) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

57. Andrew Mitchell (Dungannon Swifts FC) 19 x 1 = 19

Rauno Sappinen (FC Flora Tallinn) 19 x 1 = 19

Vjatseslav Zahovaiko (Paide Linnameeskond) 19 x 1 = 19

60. Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina) 9 x 2 = 18

Ideye Brown (Olympiakos) 12 x 1,5 = 18

Vadim Demidovich (FC Torpedo Zhodino) 12 x 1,5 = 18

Iago Falqué (Torino) 9 x 2 = 18

Reza Ghoochannejhad (Heerenveen) 12 x 1,5 = 18

Marek Hamsik (Napoli) 9 x 2 = 18

Younés Hamza (Xanthi) 12 x 1,5 = 18

Willian José (Real Sociedad) 9 x 2 = 18

Seán Maguire (Cork City) 18 x 1 = 18

Sadio Mané (Liverpool) 9 x 2 = 18

Roman Murtazayev (FC Irtysh Pavlodar) 18 x 1 = 18

Ilija Nestorovski (US Città di Palermo) 9 x 2 = 18

Michael Olunga (Djurgårdens IF) 12 x 1,5 = 18

Fotis Papoulis (Apollon Limassol FC) 12 x 1,5 = 18

Idriss Saadi (KV Kortrijk) 12 x 1,5 = 18

Cyril Théréau (Udinese) 9 x 2 = 18

Sandro Wagner (Darmstadt 98) 9 x 2 = 18

‘Welthon’ Fiel Sampaio (Paços de Ferreira) 9 x 2 = 18

Nikolai Yanush (Shakhtyor Soligorsk) 12 x 1,5 = 18

Standings last updated 07/02/2017

Rules

Only the leading five countries – Spain, Italy, Germany, England and Portugal – in the UEFA rankings have two as their multiplier. This is to emphasise the difference in (international) performance level between clubs from those countries and those of other nations.A player cannot play first in a summer league (e.g. Norway) and then in a winter league (e.g. Spain) and combine the points totals for each season.