Luis Suarez, a winner in 2014 and 2016, is once again top of the ESM Golden Shoe standings.

Luis Suarez, a two-time winner of the ESM Golden Shoe and the current holder of the award, has moved joint top of the 2016-17 standings.

The prolific Barcelona forward has moved level with Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sporting Clube de Portugal’s Bas Dost. All three have scored 16 goals this season, one ahead of a clutch of players.

Among that list on 15 are some of Europe’s biggest names including Lionel Messi, Diego Costa, Alexis Sanchez, Diego Cavani and Edin Dzeko.

Further back lurk some big names who will have their eye the prestigious award for Europe’s leading goalscorer. They include Gonzalo Higuain, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane, all of whom have scored 14 goals this season.

A goal further back sits reigning European and World Footballer of the Year, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has picked up the award on a record four occasions and will fancy his chances of adding a fifth title in 2017.

POS PLAYER TEAM GOALS FACTOR PTS

1. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) 16 x 2 = 32

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 16 x 2 = 32

Bas Dost (Sporting Clube de Portugal) 16 x 2 = 32

4. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain) 21 x 1,5 = 31,5

5. Diego Costa (Chelsea) 15 x 2 = 30

Edin Džeko (Roma) 15 x 2 = 30

Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) 15 x 2 = 30

Mauro Icardi (Internazionale) 15 x 2 = 30

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 15 x 2 = 30

Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) 15 x 2 = 30

11. Christian Gytkjaer (Rosenborg BK) 19 x 1,5 = 28,5

12. Andrea Belotti (Torino) 14 x 2 = 28

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 x 2 = 28

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 14 x 2 = 28

Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 14 x 2 = 28

16. Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) 18 x 1,5 = 27

17. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 13 x 2 = 26

Dries Mertens (Napoli) 13 x 2 = 26

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 13 x 2 = 26

20. Matt Derbyshire (Omonia Nicosia) 17 x 1,5 = 25,5

John Owoeri (BK Häcken) 17 x 1,5 = 25,5

Łukasz Teodorczyk (Anderlecht) 17 x 1,5 = 25,5

23. Evgeni Kabaev (Sillamäe Kalev) 25 x 1 = 25

24. Jermaine Defoe (Sunderland AFC) 12 x 2 = 24

Azdren Llullaku (CS Gaz Metan Mediaş) 16 x 1,5 = 24

Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 12 x 2 = 24

André Silva (FC Porto) 12 x 2 = 24

28. Gerard Gohou (FC Kairat Almaty) 23 x 1 = 23

Klæmint Olsen (NSÍ Runavik) 23 x 1 = 23

30. Sebastian Andersson (IFK Norrköping) 15 x 1,5 = 22,5

Mikhail Gordeichuk (BATE Borisov) 15 x 1,5 = 22,5

Vitali Rodionov (BATE Borisov) 15 x 1,5 = 22,5

Cenk Tosun (Besiktas JK) 15 x 1,5 = 22,5

34. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) 11 x 2 = 22

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 11 x 2 = 22

Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 11 x 2 = 22

Ciro Immobile (Lazio) 11 x 2 = 22

Timo Werner (RasenBallsport Leipzig) 11 x 2 = 22

39. Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord) 14 x 1,5 = 21

Vidar Orn Kjartansson (Malmö FF) 14 x 1,5 = 21

Páll Klettskard (KÍ Klaksvik) 21 x 1 = 21

Pieros Sotirou (APOEL Nicosia FC) 14 x 1,5 = 21

43. Andrija Kaludjerović (FK Žalgiris Vilnius) 20 x 1 = 20

Marco Borriello (Cagliari) 10 x 2 = 20

Nikola Kalinić (Fiorentina) 10 x 2 = 20

Moussa Marega (Vitória Guimarães SC) 10 x 2 = 20

Giovanni Simeone (Genoa) 10 x 2 = 20

48. Mostafa Abdellaoue (Aalesunds FK) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

Deni Alar (SK Sturm Graz) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

Bafétimbi Gomis (Marseille) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

Guillaume Hoarau (BSC Young Boys) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

Nemanja Nikolic (Legia Warszawa) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

Viktor Prodell (IF Elfsborg) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

Jelle Vossen (Genk) 13 x 1,5 = 19,5

55. Andrew Mitchell (Dungannon Swifts FC) 19 x 1 = 19

Rauno Sappinen (FC Flora Tallinn) 19 x 1 = 19

Vjatseslav Zahovaiko (Paide Linnameeskond) 19 x 1 = 19

—

Standings last updated 31/01/2017

Rules

Only the leading five countries – Spain, Italy, Germany, England and Portugal – in the UEFA rankings have two as their multiplier. This is to emphasise the difference in (international) performance level between clubs from those countries and those of other nations.A player cannot play first in a summer league (e.g. Norway) and then in a winter league (e.g. Spain) and combine the points totals for each season.