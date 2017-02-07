ESM Team of the Month – results for January 2017

Gonzalo Higuain's recent run of form sees him pick up the most votes in the January 2017 ESM XI.
ESM XI
1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea, 6 votes)
2 David Luiz (Chelsea, 6 votes)
3 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid, 5 votes)
4 Marcos Alonso (Chelsea, 4 votes)
5 Dele Alli (Tottenham, 5 votes)
6 Bernardo Silva (Monaco, 5 votes)
7 Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla, 4 votes)
8 N’Golo Kante (Chelsea, 4 votes)
9 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus, 8 votes)
10 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, 7 votes)
11 Edinson Cavani (PSG, 4 votes)
How everyone voted
World Soccer (England)
1 Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)
2 Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)
3 Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
4 Miranda (Internazionale)
5 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
6 Radja Nainggolan (Roma)
7 Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla)
8 N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)
9 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
10 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus)
11 Falcao (Monaco)
Fanatik (Turkey)
1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)
2 Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool)
3 David Luiz (Chelsea)
4 Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)
5 Jordi Alba (Barcelona)
6 N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)
7 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
8 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
9 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)
11 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus)
Tips Bladet (Denmark)
1 Samir Handanovc (Internazionale)
2 Thomas Meunier (PSG)
3 Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)
4 Miranda (Internazionale)
5 Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)
6 Danilo Pereira (Porto)
7 Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea)
8 Bernardo Silva (Monaco)
9 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
10 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus)
11 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Marca (Spain)
1 David De Gea (Manchester United)
2 Kyle Walker (Tottenham)
3 David Luiz (Chelsea)
4 Miranda (Internazionale)
5 Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)
6 Bernardo Silva (Monaco)
7 N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)
8 Stevan Jovetic (Sevilla)
9 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus
10 Edinson Cavani (PSG)
11 Mauro Icardi (Internazionale)
Sport/Voetbalmagazine (Belgium)
1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)
2 Philipp Lahm (Bayern)
3 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
4 Thiago Silva (PSG)
5 Gary Cahill (Chelsea)
6 Fabinho (Monaco)
7 Radja Nainggolan (Roma)
8 Theo Walcott (Arsenal)
9 Edinson Cavani (PSG)
10 Falcao (Monaco)
11 Luis Suarez (Barcelona)
ELF Voetbal (Netherlands)
1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)
2 Seamus Coleman (Everton)
3 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
4 Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid)
5 Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)
6 Joao Mario (Internazionale)
7 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
8 Bernardo Silva (Monaco)
9 Bas Dost (Sporting)
10 Edinson Cavani (PSG)
11 Dries Mertens (Napoli)
Frankfurter Allgemeine (Germany)
1 Simon Mignolet (Liverpool)
2 David Luiz (Chelsea)
3 Antonio Valencia (Manchester United)
4 Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham)
5 Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)
6 Dele Alli (Tottenham)
7 Naby Keita (RB Leipzig)
8 Michael Carrick (Manchester United)
9 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)
10 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
11 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
Kicker (Germany)
1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)
2 Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
3 David Luiz (Chelsea)
4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
5 Djibril Sidibe (Monaco)
6 Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla)
7 N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)
8 Naby Keita (RB Leipzig)
9 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus)
10 Edinson Cavani (PSG)
11 Ivan Perisic (Internazionale)
A Bola (Portugal)
1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)
2 Djibril Sidibe (Monaco)
3 David Luiz (Chelsea)
4 Felipe (Porto)
5 Jordi Alba (Barcelona)
6 Vicente Iborra (Sevilla)
7 Bernardo Silva (Monaco)
8 Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid)
9 Anthony Martial (Manchester United)
10 Bas Dost (Sporting)
11 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
Sport-Express (Russia)
1 Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)
2 Danilo D’Ambrosio (Internazionale)
3 Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona)
4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
5 Alex Sandro (Juventus)
6 Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla)
7 Dele Alli (Tottenham)
8 Joao Mario (Internazionale)
9 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
10 Luis Suarez (Barcelona)
11 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus)
De Telegraaf (Netherlands)
1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)
1 Wojciech Szczesny (Roma)
2 Sergi Roberto (Barcelona),
3 Gerard Pique (Barcelona)
4 David Luiz (Chelsea)
5 Antonio Rudiger (Roma)
6 Miralem Pjanic (Juventus)
7 Dries Mertens (Napoli)
8 Georginion Wijnaldum (Liverpool)
9 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
10 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus)
11 Edin Dzeko (Roma)
So Foot (France)
1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)
2 Nicola Pareja (Sevilla)
3 Martinez (Real Sociedad)
4 Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City)
5 Marcelo (Real Madrid)
6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
7 Tiemoue Bakayoko (Monaco)
8 Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig)
9 Mauro Icardi (Inter)
10 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
11 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
Nemzeti (Hungary)
1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)
2 Antonio Valencia (Manchester United)
3 Thiago Silva (PSG)
4 Gary Cahill (Chelsea)
5 Leighton Baines (Everton)
6 Dele Alli (Tottenham)
7 Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)
8 Miralem Pjanic (Juventus)
9 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
10 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
11 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus)
GOAL NEWS
1 David De Gea (Manchester United)
2 Mariano Ferreira (Sevilla)
3 Gary Cahill (Chelsea)
4 Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona)
5 David Alaba (Bayern Munich)
6 Dele Alli (Tottenham)
7 Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla)
8 Bernardo Silva (Monaco)
9 Pedro (Chelsea)
10 Dries Mertens (Napoli)
11 Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)
World Soccer is a member of European Sports Media. Each month the individual members nominate their 11 best players. The votes are collated throughout the season to produce the ESM Team of the Season.