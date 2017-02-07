ESM Team of the Month – results for January 2017

Gonzalo Higuain's recent run of form sees him pick up the most votes in the January 2017 ESM XI.

ESM XI 1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea, 6 votes)

2 David Luiz (Chelsea, 6 votes)

3 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid, 5 votes)

4 Marcos Alonso (Chelsea, 4 votes)

5 Dele Alli (Tottenham, 5 votes)

6 Bernardo Silva (Monaco, 5 votes)

7 Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla, 4 votes)

8 N’Golo Kante (Chelsea, 4 votes)

9 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus, 8 votes)

10 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, 7 votes)

11 Edinson Cavani (PSG, 4 votes) How everyone voted World Soccer (England)

1 Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

2 Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

3 Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

4 Miranda (Internazionale)

5 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

6 Radja Nainggolan (Roma)

7 Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla)

8 N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

9 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

10 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus)

11 Falcao (Monaco) Fanatik (Turkey)

1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)

2 Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool)

3 David Luiz (Chelsea)

4 Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

5 Jordi Alba (Barcelona)

6 N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

7 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

8 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

9 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)

10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)

11 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) Tips Bladet (Denmark)

1 Samir Handanovc (Internazionale)

2 Thomas Meunier (PSG)

3 Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

4 Miranda (Internazionale)

5 Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

6 Danilo Pereira (Porto)

7 Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea)

8 Bernardo Silva (Monaco)

9 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

10 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus)

11 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Marca (Spain)

1 David De Gea (Manchester United)

2 Kyle Walker (Tottenham)

3 David Luiz (Chelsea)

4 Miranda (Internazionale)

5 Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

6 Bernardo Silva (Monaco)

7 N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

8 Stevan Jovetic (Sevilla)

9 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus

10 Edinson Cavani (PSG)

11 Mauro Icardi (Internazionale) Sport/Voetbalmagazine (Belgium)

1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)

2 Philipp Lahm (Bayern)

3 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

4 Thiago Silva (PSG)

5 Gary Cahill (Chelsea)

6 Fabinho (Monaco)

7 Radja Nainggolan (Roma)

8 Theo Walcott (Arsenal)

9 Edinson Cavani (PSG)

10 Falcao (Monaco)

11 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) ELF Voetbal (Netherlands)

1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)

2 Seamus Coleman (Everton)

3 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

4 Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid)

5 Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

6 Joao Mario (Internazionale)

7 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)

8 Bernardo Silva (Monaco)

9 Bas Dost (Sporting)

10 Edinson Cavani (PSG)

11 Dries Mertens (Napoli) Frankfurter Allgemeine (Germany)

1 Simon Mignolet (Liverpool)

2 David Luiz (Chelsea)

3 Antonio Valencia (Manchester United)

4 Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham)

5 Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

6 Dele Alli (Tottenham)

7 Naby Keita (RB Leipzig)

8 Michael Carrick (Manchester United)

9 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

10 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)

11 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Kicker (Germany)

1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)

2 Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

3 David Luiz (Chelsea)

4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

5 Djibril Sidibe (Monaco)

6 Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla)

7 N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

8 Naby Keita (RB Leipzig)

9 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus)

10 Edinson Cavani (PSG)

11 Ivan Perisic (Internazionale) A Bola (Portugal)

1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)

2 Djibril Sidibe (Monaco)

3 David Luiz (Chelsea)

4 Felipe (Porto)

5 Jordi Alba (Barcelona)

6 Vicente Iborra (Sevilla)

7 Bernardo Silva (Monaco)

8 Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid)

9 Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

10 Bas Dost (Sporting)

11 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Sport-Express (Russia)

1 Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

2 Danilo D’Ambrosio (Internazionale)

3 Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona)

4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

5 Alex Sandro (Juventus)

6 Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla)

7 Dele Alli (Tottenham)

8 Joao Mario (Internazionale)

9 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

10 Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

11 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) De Telegraaf (Netherlands)

1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)

1 Wojciech Szczesny (Roma)

2 Sergi Roberto (Barcelona),

3 Gerard Pique (Barcelona)

4 David Luiz (Chelsea)

5 Antonio Rudiger (Roma)

6 Miralem Pjanic (Juventus)

7 Dries Mertens (Napoli)

8 Georginion Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

9 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

10 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus)

11 Edin Dzeko (Roma) So Foot (France)

1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)

2 Nicola Pareja (Sevilla)

3 Martinez (Real Sociedad)

4 Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City)

5 Marcelo (Real Madrid)

6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

7 Tiemoue Bakayoko (Monaco)

8 Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig)

9 Mauro Icardi (Inter)

10 Diego Costa (Chelsea)

11 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Nemzeti (Hungary)

1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)

2 Antonio Valencia (Manchester United)

3 Thiago Silva (PSG)

4 Gary Cahill (Chelsea)

5 Leighton Baines (Everton)

6 Dele Alli (Tottenham)

7 Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

8 Miralem Pjanic (Juventus)

9 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

10 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)

11 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) GOAL NEWS

1 David De Gea (Manchester United)

2 Mariano Ferreira (Sevilla)

3 Gary Cahill (Chelsea)

4 Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona)

5 David Alaba (Bayern Munich)

6 Dele Alli (Tottenham)

7 Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla)

8 Bernardo Silva (Monaco)

9 Pedro (Chelsea)

10 Dries Mertens (Napoli)

11 Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) World Soccer is a member of European Sports Media. Each month the individual members nominate their 11 best players. The votes are collated throughout the season to produce the ESM Team of the Season.