ESM Team of the Month – results for December 2016

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea all represented in the latest ESM Team of the Month.
ESM XI
Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea, 10 votes)
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid, 11 votes)
Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea 5 votes)
Daniele Rugani (Juventus, 4 votes)
Raphael Varane (Real Madrid, 4 votes)
N’Golo Kante (Chelsea, 5 votes)
Thiago Alcantara (Bayern, 4 votes)
Adam Lallana (Liverpool, 4 votes)
Dries Mertens (Napoli, 9 votes)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester Utd, 8 votes)
Diego Costa (Chelsea, 6 votes)
How everyone voted
World Soccer (England)
1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)
2 Victor Moses (Chelsea)
3 Raphael Varane (Real Madrdi)
4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
5 James Milner (Liverpool)
6 Adam Lallana (Liverpool)
7 Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Manchester Utd)
8 Thiago Alcantara (Bayern)
9 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester Utd)
10 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
11 Dries Mertens (Napoli)
Fanatik (Turkey)
1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)
2 Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
3 Gary Cahill (Chelsea)
4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
5 Marcelo (Real Madrid)
6 N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)
7 Dele Alli (Tottenham)
8 Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Manchester Utd)
9 Douglas Costa (Bayern)
10 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester Utd)
Tips Bladet (Denmark)
1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)
2 Kyle Walker (Tottenham)
3 Mats Hummels (Bayern)
4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
5 Jordi Alba (Barcelona)
6 Paul Pogba (Manchester Utd
7 N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)
8 Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)
9 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
10 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)
11 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
Marca (Spain)
1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)
2 Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
3 David Luiz (Chelsea)
4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
5 Jordi Alba (Barcelona)
6 Adam Lallana (Liverpool)
7 Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea)
8 Dele Alli (Tottenham)
9 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester Utd)
10 Radamel Falcao (Monaco)
11 Dries Mertens (Napoli)
Sport/Voetbalmagazine (Belgium)
1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)
2 Daniele Rugani (Juventus)
3 Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)
4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
5 Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
6 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
7 N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)
8 Naby Keita (RB Leipzig)
9 Radamel Falcao (Monaco)
10 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
11 Dries Mertens (Napoli)
ELF Voetbal (Netherlands)
1 David De Gea (Manchester Utd)
2 Hector Bellerin (Arsenal)
3 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
4 Daniele Rugani (Juventus)
5 Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
6 Adam Lallana (Liverpool)
7 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
8 Dele Alli (Tottenham)
9 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester Utd)
10 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
11 Dries Mertens (Napoli)
Frankfurter Allgemeine (Germany)
1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)
2 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
3 Philipp Lahm (Bayern)
4 David Luiz (Chelsea)
5 Phil Jones (Manchester United)
6 Adam Lallana (Liverpool)
7 Thiago Alcantara (Bayern)
8 Dries Mertens (Napoli)
9 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester Utd)
11 Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain)
Kicker (Germany)
1 David De Gea (Manchester Utd)
2 Philipp Lahm (Bayern)
3 Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)
4 Dante (Nice)
5 Marcelo (Real Madrid)
6 Thiago (Bayern)
7 N’golo Kante (Chelsea)
8 Ousmane Dembele (Dortmund)
9 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
10 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
11 Dries Mertens (Napoli)
A Bola (Portugal)
1 Rui Patrício (Sporting)
2 Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool)
3 David Luiz (Chelsea)
4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
5 Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)
6 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)
7 N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)
8 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
9 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
10 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)
Sport-Express (Russia)
1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)
2 Kyle Walker (Tottenham)
3 Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
5 James Milner (Liverpool)
6 Thiago Alcantara (Bayern)
7 Paul Pogba (Manchester Utd)
8 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
9 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester Utd)
11 Dries Mertens (Napoli)
De Telegraaf (Netherlands)
1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)
2 Federico Fazio (Roma)
3 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
4 Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)
5 Daniele Rugani (Juventus)
6 Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)
7 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
8 Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)
9 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Dortmund)
10 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
11 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)
So Foot (France)
1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)
2 Nicola Pareja (Sevilla)
3 Martinez (Real Sociedad)
4 Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City)
5 Marcelo (Real Madrid)
6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
7 Tiemoue Bakayoko (Monaco)
8 Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig)
9 Mauro Icardi (Inter)
10 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
11 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
Nemzeti (Hungary)
1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)
2 Kyle Walker (Tottenham)
3 Daniele Rugani (Juventus)
4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
5 Jordi Alba (Barcelona)
6 Dries Mertens (Napoli)
7 Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)
8 Marco Reus (Dortmund)
9 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester Utd)
11 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)
GOAL NEWS
1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)
2 Hector Bellerin (Arsenal)
3 Gerard Pique (Barcelona)
4 Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)
5 Marcelo (Real Madrid)
6 Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund)
7 Emil Forsberg (Leipzig)
8 Pedro (Chelsea)
9 Dries Mertens (Napoli)
10 Luis Suarez (Barcelona)
11 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
World Soccer is a member of European Sports Media. Each month the individual members nominate their 11 best players. The votes are collated throughout the season to produce the ESM Team of the Season.