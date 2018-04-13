Sadio Mane – Liverpool and Senegal

Having helped his club Salzburg wrap up this season’s Austrian championship in record time – two months ahead of the scheduled finish – the time is right for Sadio Mane to try his luck in one of Europe’s top leagues, according to national team coach, Alain Giresse.

“On the basis of his form for us, he has proved he can compete in one of the five best championships in the world,” says Senegal boss Giresse. “Whether he opts for England, Spain, Germany, France or Italy, he will not be out of place.

“He has enormous potential, and if he is to tap into all that talent he must face better opponents and better clubs.”

Since joining Salzburg from Metz in 2012, the winger has gone from strength to strength, racking up over 30 league goals, supplying assist upon assist, and scoring home and away as Ajax were emphatically beaten in the Europa league’s round of 32. equally at home on either flank, he can also perform in a more central playmaking role.