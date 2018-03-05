The Liverpool winger has been the Player of the Year so far in the Premier League, but see what we wrote about him in June 2013.

Talent Scout: Mohamed Salah (June 2013)

Club Basle (Swi), Country Egypt, Position Winger, Age 20 (15.06.92), Previous club Arab Contractors International debut September 2011, v Sierra Leone, Caps 20 (11 goals)

Africa’s Young Player of the Year in 2012, he is also the youngest player ever to appear in the Egyptian top-flight, making his debut for Arab Contractors at the age of 15 in 2007.

Scouts from Basle spotted Salah at the 2011 Under-20 World Cup in Colombia. The Swiss club were so keen to get their man that they invited “Momo” and the entire national under-23 team to Europe for a friendly the following year.