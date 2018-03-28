See what we wrote about the Belgian big man in this Talent Scout post from October 2009.

Talent Scout: Romelu Lukaku (October 2009)

There was little for Anderlecht to cheer about after a 8-2 aggregate loss to Lyon in August’s Champions League qualifier. So hats off to 16-year-old striker Romelu Lukaku for bringing the smiles back to the Brussels club.

After goals galore in schoolboy and junior football – 250 in 150 games for Lierse, FC Brussels and then Anderlecht, who he joined at the age of 13 – Lukaku made his first-team debut in May as a substitute in the Belgian league title play-off with Standard Liege and has not lost any momentum this term, becoming increasingly central to coach Ariel Jacobs’ plans and scoring his first senior goal in a 2-0 win at Zulte Waregem.

Lukaku – whose father, Roger, played up front for the Democratic Republic of Congo and Belgian clubs Seraing, Germinal Ekeren and Mechelen – has all the talent to merit his “Black Pearl” nickname. Quick and powerful, he shields the ball well, is a born predator and has a kick like a mule in both feet.

Lukaku comes across as an eminently sensible and grounded young man and the signs are he will avoid a similar fate to that of Nii Lamptey, who went from teenage Ghanaian superstar at Anderlecht in the early 1990s to burn-out reject.

“As I play in the first team, some people treat me like a king,“ he says. “They are wrong to do so. I haven’t changed and with my dad to advise me I should be in a good position to progress.“

Despite his club and Belgium youth and Under-21 commitments, he continues to study diligently at high school, where he hopes to stay for another two years at least. It says much for his character and sense of loyalty that he has turned down a number of lucrative offers from major European clubs, preferring to sign his first pro contract with Anderlecht.

