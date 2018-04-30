Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool and The Netherlands

Tall, strong, quick and athletic, he has all the requisite attributes, but what really sets him apart is the grace and style with which he brings the ball out from the back.

While his ball control and passing are of the highest order, and he hits a great free-kick from distance, it is his adventure that is the most exciting part of the package.

Last season against St Johnstone, he waltzed through from the half-way line to score a breathtaking solo goal for Celtic. And that goalscoring ability has been on show ever since his first start for Groningen: a Europa League play-off against Den Haag in May 2011, in which he was moved up front at half-time and found the net twice as his side fought back from an opening-leg defeat to level the aggregate score.