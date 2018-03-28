World Soccer 500 2018 Edition – Alphabetical List

The World Soccer 500 is back - check out who made our list of the 500 most important players on the planet
Here is the definitive list of our 500 Most Important Players on the Planet. For each player we have included their club and the country that club plays in, along with their nationality. The asterisks signify new entries for 2018.
Additionally, feel free to follow the player links which will take you to player biographies, and the country links will take you to their 2018 World Cup team page.
Vincent ABOUBAKAR – Porto (Por) & Cameroon
Sebastian ABREU – Audax Italiano (Chl) & Uruguay*
Lautaro ACOSTA – Lanus (Arg) & Argentina*
Emmanuel ADEBAYOR – Istanbul Basaksehir (Tur) & Togo*
Aritz ADURIZ – Athletic Bilbao (Spa) & Spain
Akram AFIF – Villarreal (Spa) & Qatar*
Sergio AGUERO – Manchester City (Eng) & Argentina
Abel AGUILAR – Deportivo Cali & Colombia*
Manuel AKANJI – Borussia Dortmund (Ger) & Switzerland*
Igor AKINFEEV – CSKA Moscow & Russia*
Fahad AL MUWALLAD – Al Ittihad (Sau) & Saudi Arabia*
Omar AL SOMA – Al Ahli (Sau) & Syria*
David ALABA – Bayern Munich (Ger) & Austria
Oswaldo ALANIS – Chivas (Mex) & Mexico*
Jordi ALBA – Barcelona (Spa) & Spain
Toby ALDERWEIRALD – Tottenham Hotspur (Eng) & Belgium
ALEX SANDRO – Juventus (Ita) & Brazil*
ALISSON – Roma (Ita) & Brazil*
Dele ALLI – Tottenham Hotspur (Eng) & England
Miguel ALMIRON – Atlanta United (USA) & Paraguay
Jozy ALTIDORE – Toronto (USA) & USA
Felipe ANDERSON – Lazio (Ita) & Brazil
Franko ANDRIJASEVIC – Gent (Blg) & Croatia*
Houssem AOUAR – Lyon (Fra) & France*
Charles ARANGUIZ – Bayer Leverkusen (Ger) & Chile
Nestor ARAUJO – Santos Laguna (Mex) & Mexico
Billy ARCE – Independiente del Valle (Ecu) & Ecuador*
Juan Carlos ARCE – Bolivar (Bol) & Bolivia*
Franco ARMANI – River Plate (Arg) & Argentina*
Kepa ARRIZABALAGA – Athletic Bilbao & Spain*
ARTHUR – Gremio & Brazil*
Marco ASENSIO – Real Madrid & Spain
Iago ASPAS – Celta Vigo & Spain
Roger ASSALE – Young Boys (Swi) & Ivory Coast*
Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG – Arsenal (Eng) & Gabon
Renato AUGUSTO – Beijing Guoan (Chn) & Brazil
Sardar AZMOUN – Rubin Kazan (Rus) & Iran
Leon BAILEY – Bayer Leverkusen (Ger) & Jamaica*
Cedric BAKAMBU – Beijing Guoan (Chn) & DR Congo*
Keita BALDE – Monaco (Fra) & Senegal*
Gareth BALE – Real Madrid (Spa) & Wales
Leon BALOGUN – Mainz (Ger) & Nigeria*
Mario BALOTELLI – Nice (Fra) & Italy
Maximo BANGUERA – Barcelona (Spa) & Ecuador*
Ezequiel BARCO – Atlanta United (USA) & Argentina*
Wilmar BARRIOS – Boca Juniors (Arg) & Colombia*
Oliver BAUMANN – Hoffenheim (Ger) & Germany*
Alejandro BEDOYA – Philadelphia Union (USA) & USA
Younes BELHANDA – Galatasaray (Tur) & Morocco*
Andrea BELOTTI – Torino (Ita) & Italy
