World Soccer 500 2018 Edition – Alphabetical List

Here is the definitive list of our 500 Most Important Players on the Planet. For each player we have included their club and the country that club plays in, along with their nationality. The asterisks signify new entries for 2018.

Additionally, feel free to follow the player links which will take you to player biographies, and the country links will take you to their 2018 World Cup team page.

Vincent ABOUBAKAR – Porto (Por) & Cameroon

Sebastian ABREU – Audax Italiano (Chl) & Uruguay*

Lautaro ACOSTA – Lanus (Arg) & Argentina*

Emmanuel ADEBAYOR – Istanbul Basaksehir (Tur) & Togo*

Aritz ADURIZ – Athletic Bilbao (Spa) & Spain

Akram AFIF – Villarreal (Spa) & Qatar*

Sergio AGUERO – Manchester City (Eng) & Argentina

Abel AGUILAR – Deportivo Cali & Colombia*

Manuel AKANJI – Borussia Dortmund (Ger) & Switzerland*

Igor AKINFEEV – CSKA Moscow & Russia*

Fahad AL MUWALLAD – Al Ittihad (Sau) & Saudi Arabia*

Omar AL SOMA – Al Ahli (Sau) & Syria*

David ALABA – Bayern Munich (Ger) & Austria

Oswaldo ALANIS – Chivas (Mex) & Mexico*

Jordi ALBA – Barcelona (Spa) & Spain

Toby ALDERWEIRALD – Tottenham Hotspur (Eng) & Belgium

ALEX SANDRO – Juventus (Ita) & Brazil*

ALISSON – Roma (Ita) & Brazil*

Dele ALLI – Tottenham Hotspur (Eng) & England

Miguel ALMIRON – Atlanta United (USA) & Paraguay

Jozy ALTIDORE – Toronto (USA) & USA

Felipe ANDERSON – Lazio (Ita) & Brazil

Franko ANDRIJASEVIC – Gent (Blg) & Croatia*

Houssem AOUAR – Lyon (Fra) & France*

Charles ARANGUIZ – Bayer Leverkusen (Ger) & Chile

Nestor ARAUJO – Santos Laguna (Mex) & Mexico

Billy ARCE – Independiente del Valle (Ecu) & Ecuador*

Juan Carlos ARCE – Bolivar (Bol) & Bolivia*

Franco ARMANI – River Plate (Arg) & Argentina*

Kepa ARRIZABALAGA – Athletic Bilbao & Spain*

ARTHUR – Gremio & Brazil*

Marco ASENSIO – Real Madrid & Spain

Iago ASPAS – Celta Vigo & Spain

Roger ASSALE – Young Boys (Swi) & Ivory Coast*

Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG – Arsenal (Eng) & Gabon

Renato AUGUSTO – Beijing Guoan (Chn) & Brazil

Sardar AZMOUN – Rubin Kazan (Rus) & Iran

Leon BAILEY – Bayer Leverkusen (Ger) & Jamaica*

Cedric BAKAMBU – Beijing Guoan (Chn) & DR Congo*

Keita BALDE – Monaco (Fra) & Senegal*

Gareth BALE – Real Madrid (Spa) & Wales

Leon BALOGUN – Mainz (Ger) & Nigeria*

Mario BALOTELLI – Nice (Fra) & Italy

Maximo BANGUERA – Barcelona (Spa) & Ecuador*

Ezequiel BARCO – Atlanta United (USA) & Argentina*

Wilmar BARRIOS – Boca Juniors (Arg) & Colombia*

Oliver BAUMANN – Hoffenheim (Ger) & Germany*

Alejandro BEDOYA – Philadelphia Union (USA) & USA

Younes BELHANDA – Galatasaray (Tur) & Morocco*

Andrea BELOTTI – Torino (Ita) & Italy

Click on the link below to go to page 2.