Manchester United have top scorer Zlatan Ibrahamovic back for the return to Sunderland this weekend.

We found another two winners last weekend: Liverpool to win and both teams to score the biggest price at 12/5. We also nailed both teams to score in the Ruhr derby between Schalke and Dortmund.

This weekend, the Premier League has thrown up a pretty uninspiring fixture list but across Europe there are plenty of huge fixtures including the Madrid derby in La Liga and Bayern Munich against Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Here’s hoping we can find yet more profit for you!

PREMIER LEAGUE

David Moyes looks a dead man walking at Sunderland. The Black Cats are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, with just one win in 15 games proof of their troubles. Off the field, Moyes has been involved in some unsavoury comments to a journalist, too, which won’t help matters.

Next up for Sunderland is a home game against Man Utd. The Red Devils have been draw specialists this season, but away from home they have picked up 13 wins in all competitions, including a 3-1 win at Middlesbrough last time out.

They can call upon Zlatan Ibrahimovic again now following the end of his suspension after Tyrone Mings “ran into his elbow” and he made a scoring return in midweek to take his goal tally this season to 27. Back Man Utd to win & Zlatan Ibrahimovic to score at 10/11.

LA LIGA

The Madrid derby is the standout fixture in Spain this weekend. Real Madrid have lost just once at home all season and that was in the Copa Del Ray so they remain unbeaten at the Santiago Bernabeu in the league. They are coming into this clash on the back of a six-match winning streak, although many will argue that aside from Napoli the competition faced in those games have hardly been fierce.

Atletico Madrid are in decent form themselves, losing just once in their last 13 fixtures. Diego Simeone’s side have a decent record at the Bernabeu, too, losing just once in their last six visits to their city rivals.

For that reason, I believe that backing Atletico Madrid in the double chance market to win or draw at 11/10 represents decent value.

SERIE A

Napoli have won 60 per cent of their fixtures in all competitions this season and many will fancy them to beat Lazio this weekend. Maurizio Sarri’s side have just drawn with and defeated Juventus over two games in the past seven days, and are odds against to win at the Stadio Olimpico.

However, Lazio are a decent outfit at home and have won 11 of their last 16 matches since their 3-0 thrashing at Inter Milan back in December. They have lost to Juventus, Roma and drawn with AC Milan at home already, however, and technically lost to Roma in midweek, albeit they still went through in the Coppa Italia on aggregate.

With all being said, I fancy Napoli to take the points. Back Napoli to win with a best price of 30/19. Some bookies go as short as 7/5. Make sure you get the better odds using odds comparison.

BUNDESLIGA

Both teams to score looks the go to bet in the massive match between Bayern Munich and Dortmund this weekend. This match was an absolute stinker last season, with both sides cancelling each other out in a stale 0-0 draw. However, Bayern have scored 25 in their last four home games, whilst Dortmund have scored 25 times in their last nine matches. Back both teams to score at 20/29.

By Ross Casey