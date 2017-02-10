The visit of Hull City to the Emirates should provide Arsenal with an excellent opportunity to get their season back on track.

The bookies had a good weekend last time out didn’t they? We were only able to find the one winner with our Hamburg to beat Leverkusen upset landing at a best price of 23/10. We are looking to put that right here – so all aboard the tipster train!

For the latest best prices for outrights, match betting and accumulators, head to Easyodds.com to get the best possible value from your chosen wager.

PREMIER LEAGUE

There are some huge games this Saturday with beleaguered Arsenal facing the improving Hull and Liverpool hosting Tottenham in a top four battle that should be a thriller.

The fact Hull have scored just twice on the road in 10 games shows the lack of a goal threat they possess away from home, and whilst Arsenal were hardly impressive defensively in their past two matches, conceding five goals, they should be more balanced here with Mohamed Elneny back and I can see them keeping a clean sheet.

I also think they will pick up the three points despite back to back losses as the Tigers are winless in 13 games against the Gunners in all competitions. Back Arsenal to win to nil at a best price of 6/5 in that one.

At Anfield, Spurs have lost 15 of their 24 visits in the Premier League and are currently on an eight match winless run against the Reds in all fixtures. For that reason, Liverpool are favourites to win again, but considering the Reds have won just one in 10 and Tottenham are undefeated in 11, you have to believe the 6/4 on Tottenham draw no bet is far better value!

LA LIGA

Barcelona took Alaves lightly earlier in the season, naming a makeshift team and losing 2-1 at Camp Nou. I don’t see them making the same mistake here and the 11/10 on a Barcelona clean sheet looks good value. Alaves have failed to score at home against Barcelona in five of their last six attempts and have not scored in three of their last five games this season.

Barcelona’s defence have only conceded two goals in their last four games, which adds credence to our selection.

SERIE A



Joe Hart’s Torino are struggling of late, picking up just one win in their last 11 games in all competitions, so facing lowly Pescara should be just the tonic for a turn of fortunes! I believe backing over 3.5 goals here is decent value. In just three matches between these sides at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, there have been 13 goals scored!

Pescara have conceded three or more goals in four of their last five games in Serie A and only failed to net themselves in two of their last nine. Back a goal fest on Sunday in this one!

BUNDESLIGA

The banker in the Bundesliga this weekend is surely RB Leipzig to beat Hamburg. The polarising newly promoted side are unbeaten at home winning all but one of their games on home soil thus far and drawing once, whilst Hamburg have won just a single away match in the Bundesliga!

Back Leipzig to win at a best price of 8/15 using the Easyodds odds comparison service…

By Ross Casey