Best Goals of the Month for January 2017

World Soccer has selected its favourite goals from January. There are some spectacular efforts this month including a couple of acrobatic efforts that will be contenders for Goal of the Season.

1) Julian Draxler, Paris Saint-Germain v Bastia

Times his run perfectly, following an exchange of passes with Hatem Ben Arfa, and then delicately chips the Bastia goalkeeper on his PSG debut.

2) Olivier Giroud, Arsenal v Crystal Palace

On the break from an opposition corner, he meets a cross from the left with an improvised scorpion kick into the top corner.

3) Benjamin Moukandjo Cameroon v Burkina Faso

Curls a delightful free-kick into the far top corner from the right side of the goal.

4) Luis Suarez Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao

Adjusts his position superbly to volley in a cross by Neymar.

5) Andy Carroll, West Ham v Crystal Palace

Spectacular overhead kick into the top corner of the net.

6) Dimitri Petratos, Brisbane Roar v Melbourne Victory

Hits a stunning free-kick with pace from 35 yards into the top corner.