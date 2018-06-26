Watch: Sensational strike from Ricardo Quaresma

Quaresma goal: Quaresma glides off his wing with a neat give-and-go and bends a sublime strike with the outside of his right foot over the outstretched arm of the Iranian goalkeeper.

A late penalty earned a draw for Iran against Portugal in a bad-tempered group decider in Saransk that was dominated by VAR decisions and saw Portugal go through to the last 16 despite a tense final few minutes.

Although most of the talk after the match was regarding the controversial VAR decisions, Quaresma produced the match’s moment of magic.

Just before half-time Quaresma curled a superb shot with the outside of his boot across the keeper, Alireza Beiranvand, and into the top corner.

After controlling most of the game, Portugal sweated out some late nervous moments before advancing to the second round of the World Cup with a 1-1 draw.

