Musa goal: Ahmed Musa Scores Nigeria’s First Goal At Russia 2018 World Cup

Watch: Sublime control from Ahmed Musa before rifling it into the net

Nigeria clear a long Iceland throw from their area and Kelechi Iheanacho works the ball out to Victor Moses down the right wing.

The Chelsea wing-back surges forward and swings a cross in to the box ahead of Ahmed Musa.

The Leicester striker still has plenty to do, in full flight he reaches out a right boot and sublimely brings the ball under control teeing up a half-volley that he lets rip past Hannes Halldorsson.

Nigeria looked a different team in the second half and Musa was doing all the damage. He scored a second in the 75th minute after flying down the left wing and taking a long pass perfectly in his stride before gliding easily past Kari Arnason into the area. Musa checked back inside and round Hannes Halldorsson before calmly slotting high into the net, past the covering defenders on the line.

Gylfi Sigurdsson missed a penalty for Iceland in the 82nd minute and the game remained 2-0.

