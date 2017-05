Summer 2017 transfer blog: The latest confirmed deals

World Soccer's guide to the European transfer market. All the completed deals in Europe's big five leagues

THIS WEEK’S BIG TRANSFERS

Real Madrid confirmed they will sign 16-year-old Flamengo forward Vinicius Junior for E45m in July 2018.

Monaco signed 20-year-old midfielder Youri Tielemans from Anderlecht for E23m.

Championship winners Newcastle United completed the permanent signing of winger Christian Atsu from Chelsea for £6m.

Espanyol triggered an option on Pablo Piatti’s loan deal from Valencia to secure his services on a three-year contract for a total cost of E1.5 million.

THE BIGGEST SUMMER DEALS SO FAR

E23m Youri Tielemans (Anderlecht, Blg, to Monaco, Fra)

E21m Kingsley Coman (Juventus, Ita, to Bayern Munich, Ger, loan made permanent)

E20m Juan Cuadrado (Chelsea, Eng, to Juventus, Ita, loan made permanent)

E20m Niklas Sule (Hoffenheim to Bayern Munich)

E17m Medhi Benatia (Bayern Munich, Ger, to Juventus, Ita, loan made permanent)

E16m Simone Zaza (Juventus, Ita, to Valencia, Spa, loan made permanent)

TRANSFERS IN EUROPE’S TOP FIVE LEAGUES

ENGLAND

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

IN: Pascal Gross (Ingolstadt, Ger, £2.5), Josh Kerr (Celtic, Sco, undisclosed)

OUT:

BURNLEY

IN:

OUT: Joey Barton (released), Michael Kightly (released)

CHELSEA

IN:

OUT: Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, loan made permanent, £6m), Juan Cuadrado (Juventus, Ita, loan made permanent, £17m)

MANCHESTER CITY

IN:

OUT: Pablo Zabaleta (released), Gael Clichy (released)

NEWCASTLE UNITED

IN: Christian Atsu (Chelsea, loan made permanent, £6m)

OUT:

SWANSEA CITY

IN:

OUT: Tom Dyson (released), Marvin Emnes (released), Tom Holland (released), Owain Jones (released), Alex Samuel (Stevenage, free), Liam Shephard (released), Gerhard Tremmel (released), Josh Vickers (released)

WEST BROMWICH ALBION

IN:

OUT: Craig Gardner (Birmingham City, £1.5m)

FRANCE

MONACO

IN: Youri Tielemans (Anderlecht, Blg, E23m)

OUT:

GERMANY

BAYERN MUNICH

IN: Kingsley Coman (Juventus, Ita, loan made permanent, E21m), Sebastian Rudy (Hoffenheim, free), Niklas Sule (Hoffenheim, E20m)

OUT: Xabi Alonso (retired), Holger Badstuber (released), Medhi Benatia (Juventus, Ita, loan made permanent, E17m), Philipp Lahm (retired), Tom Starke (retired)

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT

IN: Sebastien Haller (Utrecht, Hol, E7m)

OUT:

HOFFENHEIM

IN:

OUT: Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich, free), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich, E20m)

WERDER BREMEN

IN: Jerome Gondorf (Darmstadt, E1.2m)

OUT:

ITALY

JUVENTUS

IN: Juan Cuadrado (Chelsea, Eng, loan made permanent, E20m), Medhi Benatia (Bayern Munich, Ger, loan made permanent, E17m), Rodrigo Betancur (Boca Juniors, Arg, E9.5m)

OUT: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich, Ger, loan made permanent, E21m), Simone Zaza (Valencia, Spa, loan made permanent, E16m)

MILAN

IN:

OUT: Diego Lopez (Espanyol, Spa, loan made permanent, undisclosed)

SPAIN

ESPANYOL

IN: Diego Lopez (Milan, Ita, loan made permanent, undisclosed), Pablo Piatti (Valencia, loan made permanent, E1.5m)

OUT:

MALAGA

IN:

OUT: Martin Demichelis (retired)

REAL BETIS

IN:

OUT: Cristiano Piccini (Sporting, Por, E3m)

VALENCIA

IN: Simone Zaza (Juventus, Ita, loan made permanent, E16m)

OUT: Pablo Piatti (Espanyol, loan made permanent, E1.5m)