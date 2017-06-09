Weekend betting: Back Harry Kane to score against Scotland

The best tips for the weekend's World Cup qualifiers, from easyodds.com

This week we have the World Cup qualifiers and the exciting prospect of Scotland v England as the Scots look to avenge the 3-0 loss they suffered at Wembley in the reverse fixture.

Both Ireland sides and Wales are also in action, so let’s find the betting value for each of those huge fixtures!

“For the latest best prices for outrights, match betting and accumulators, head to Easyodds.com to get the best possible value from your chosen wager. Don’t settle for less!”

SCOTLAND v ENGLAND

England are odds on to win this match and you can understand why when Scotland have lost seven of their last eight internationals against their rivals. England have scored three times in each of their last three internationals against Scotland, so backing Harry Kane to score on Saturday seems a wise bet.

The Tottenham striker ended the Premier League season in superlative form, scoring eight goals in his last three games! Back him to net against a Scotland side that have conceded to both Canada and Lithuania at home in recent fixtures.

Back Harry Kane to score at a best price of 11/8 using our odds comparison service.

AZERBAIJAN v NORTHERN IRELAND

Northern Ireland are a real Jekyll and Hyde team at the moment. Their home form is exemplary, with four wins in a row and an aggregate score of 11-0. However, on the road, Michael O’Neill’s side really struggle to replicate that. They have failed to score in their last four internationals away from home, so I think that under 2.5 goals is the go to bet here.

They have not won either of their previous two away games against Azerbaijan and both of those matches had less than three goals scored. With Azerbaijan scoring just five in six and Northern Ireland shy in front of goal away from home, take the short price 4/9 available on under 2.5 goals for this World Cup qualifier.

With this in mind I recommend backing under 2.5 goals at 4/9.

REP IRELAND v AUSTRIA

Martin O’Neill is yet to lose a home qualifying match as national team manager of the Republic of Ireland – in fact, the Boys in Green haven’t conceded a goal in any of their last five home qualifiers! With that in mind, I can understand why they are favourites to beat Austria on Sunday – especially as they impressed with a 3-1 win over Uruguay on home soil last week.

Back the Irish with a best price of 25/18 using our odds comparison service.

SERBIA v WALES

Wales have never beaten Serbia in an international match, they have lost four of five and drawn one. They lost 6-1 on their last visit to Serbia and are without their star man Gareth Bale for this fixture. It’s a short price at 4/5 but all the angles point to a home win!

Serbia were unlucky to only draw in the reverse fixture, but with home advantage here, back the Eastern Europeans to pick up the victory using our odds comparison service.

By Ross Casey