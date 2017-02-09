Juventus coach will not confirm or deny reports claiming he is in talks with Arsenal.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri refused to”deny or confirm” speculation that he is set to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.

Wenger’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, and the Gunners boss has yet to sign a new deal. Moreover, the Frenchman has come under renewed pressure in recent weeks as Arsenal’s title bid has faded in the wake of back-to-back Premier League losses.

Reports have suggested Allegri and Arsenal are in advanced talks to persuade the former Milan coach to succeed Wenger, who has been in charge since 1996. However, the Juve man would not respond to the speculation following the 2-0 win at Crotone on Wednesday.

“I won’t deny or confirm anything,” Allegri told Mediaset Premium. “I am in sync with the club, now we have to focus on winning.

“At this time of the season the media always says I’m leaving, even when things are going really well.”

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta, speaking prior to Wednesday’s win, reiterated his belief that Allegri will stay at the Juventus Stadium beyond this season.

“Aside from the fact we have a contract with Allegri, I think there are still great targets we need to achieve together and our rapport is very good,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

“There is no reason for him to leave Juventus as there is great mutual admiration and affection.”

Before the match, Juventus director Beppe Marotta also told Mediaset: “There is no reason to believe [Allegri] will leave.

“He has a contract with us and we have a great relationship. Everything points towards us carrying on together. We still have plenty of objectives together.”

With Juventus seven points clear at the top of the standings, Allegri is on course to lead the club to a hat-trick of Serie A titles. The club are also through to the last 16 of the champions League where they will meet FC Porto.