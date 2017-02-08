Atletico chief plays down talk of Griezmann leaving

Player is happy at Atletico, says president Enrique Cerezo, as he laughs off talk of a move to Manchester United.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has played down speculation that Antoine Griezmann will join Manchester United in the summer, telling Cadena Cope he is “delighted” with his current club.

Griezmann is reportedly United’s top summer transfer target and reports claim they are prepared to pay the 25-year-old’s €100 million release clause. Meanwhile, France’s Canal Plus has stated that personal terms have already been agreed.

However, Cerezo said: “Antoine is fantastic and the truth is that he is delighted to be at Atletico.

“It’s very difficult for our players to leave because they love life here. The only thing that I can say is that Griezmann has a contract with us.

“The day that there is something important, that there are possibilities [for him to leave], I will be the first to announce it, but in the meantime there is no chance.”

Cerezo also dismissed claims over whether he had spoken to Griezmann about reports he is in talks with United, saying: “How can I ask Griezmann that if when I see him he hugs me?”

Atletico fans have become accustomed to losing their leading players in recent years with the likes of Sergio Aguero, Radamel Falcao and Diego Costa all leaving Vicente Calderon.

“Those players [Aguero, Falcao and Costa] left when everyone, including me, considered that their cycle [at the club] had finished, but Griezmann is a magnificent player,” Cerezo told Cadena Ser radio.

“We and our fans are delighted to have him with us and he has many years left on his contract.”

Griezmann, who finished third in the Ballon d’Or vote behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, scored 32 goals in 54 appearances last season as Atletico finished third in La Liga and runners-up in the Champions League. This year he has scored 15 goals in 31 appearances.

He was also the leading scorer with six goals at Euro 2016, where hosts France reached the final before losing to Portugal.