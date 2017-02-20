Barcelona confirm there are no plans to fire coach Luis Enrique and no names in the pipeline if they need to find a replacement.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed that coach Luis Enrique retains the club’s full support.

Barcelona’s 4-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last week has fuelled speculation that the coach’s days at Camop Nou are numbered. The Catalan club trail Real Madrid by a point in La Liga but have played two matches more than their arch-rivals.

And speaking before Sunday’s 2-1 victory against Leganes, Luis Enrique said he had still not decided whether he will renew a contract which expires in June.

Bartomeu told TV3: “With Luis Enrique, we agreed that we would not speak until April – and that’s how it will be.

“Now we’re focused on football and we will be until the month of April. When it’s time, we will speak about him continuing or not in function of how he and the club feels.

“But Luis Enrique is the manager we want. He’s done really well and we’re satisfied with his work.

“There’s no Plan B. Remember that we’re in one final and there’s still a lot of the season to go and things to improve.”

He said “the priority is that Luis Enrique continues with Barcelona” and added: “He’s won titles during the last two years. And that’s not just what I say, but all Barcelona fans. This is his third season and things are going well, they’re on track.”

In the wake of the 4-0 humbling by Paris Saint-Germain defeat reports claimed there were disunity within the Barcelona dressing room.

But Bartomeu denied that, stating: “There are no fractures in the dressing room. Everyone is united. I’ve never seen such a united dressing room.”