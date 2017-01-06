Court clears Fifa in case over Qatar’s migrant workforce

Fifa exonerated in treatment of migrant labourers employed by Qatar.

A Swiss court has rejected a lawsuit against FIFA brought by trade unions which claimed it was complicit in the mistreatment oimgrant workers employed on infrastructure and stadia projects for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA said in a statement it welcomed the decision by the Commercial Court of Zurich in the case which concerned its “alleged wrongful conduct and liability for human rights violations.”

The suit was filed by Bangladesh Free Trade Union Congress, backed by the Dutch union FNV, on behalf of a Bangladeshi man who says he was exploited in Qatar.

The Gulf state has faced criticism of its treatment of foreign workers from Amnesty International among others.

Under Qatar’s “kafala” system, foreign workers must get their employer’s consent to change jobs or leave the country.

The Qatar government passed a new law last month and said the reforms would make it easier for migrant workers to change jobs and leave the country.

FIFA said it took working conditions in Qatar “very seriously.”

“FIFA takes the issue of working conditions and human rights in connection with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar very seriously. FIFA monitors the situation very closely and, as recently stated by President Infantino, will continue to urge the Qatari authorities to ensure safe and decent working conditions for construction workers,” the statement reads.