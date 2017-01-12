Former England manager Graham Taylor dies

Former England manager died from a suspected heart attack aged 72.

Former England manager Graham Taylor has died at the age of 72.

Taylor was appointed England manager in 1990 and spent just over three years in charge of the national team.

A family statement said: “With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack. The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss.”

Taylor was a defender for Grimsby and Lincoln City before becoming a manager when he took over the latter in 1972.

He also had two spells at both Watford and Aston Villa as well as having a spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

