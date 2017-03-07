Ibrahimovic accepts three-match ban for elbowing Mings

Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season accepts three-match ban for elbowing opponent.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has accepted a three-match ban for violent conduct for elbowing Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings during Saturday’s tempestuous 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

The Manchester United striker will miss Monday’s FA Cup quarter-final at Chelsea and subsequent Premier League games against Middlesbrough and West Brom.

Mings has also been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association after he stood on the Swede’s head prior to Ibrahimovic taking out what appeared to be a retaliatory action with his elbow.

Ibrahimovic, who is United’s leading scorer this season with 26 goals, is due to return in the Premier League against Everton on 4 April.

The players were given until 18:00 GMT on Tuesday to respond to the charge.

Deliberate elbowing and stamping are both red card offences. However, the FA suggested Mings could face an increased ban for his offence.

An FA statement said: “The FA has submitted a claim that the standard punishment that would otherwise apply for the misconduct committed by the Bournemouth defender is ‘clearly insufficient’.”

“Off-the-ball incidents which are not seen at the time by the match officials are referred to a panel of three former elite referees.

“Each referee panel member will review the video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it a sending-off offence. For retrospective action to be taken, and an FA charge to follow, the decision of the panel must be unanimous.”

Speaking after the match, both Mings and Ibrahimovic denied any intent.

Mings said: “It was a good battle, you know exactly what you are going to get playing against him. There will be things highlighted more than others, but I enjoyed it.”

Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, claimed Mings had “jumped into” his elbow.

“In my situation, I jump up, I jump high,” he said. “At the same time I protect myself and unlucky he jumps into me. Many times this occasion happens.”