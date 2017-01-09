Chapecoense crash survivor Neto returning to the Brazilian club leads our images from the weekend. See full gallery below.
1/8
Soccer player Neto (5th R), who survived the Chapecoense plane crash talks with new teammates in the changing room, in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara
2/8
West Ham United’s Havard Nordtveit scores an own goal and the second for Manchester City as Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling looks on in the FA Cup 3rd round tie at the London Stadium.
Reuters/Toby Melville
3/8
Egypt and Tunisia players in action during a supposed friendly international game.
REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
4/8
Argentina legend Diego Maradona arrives for a FIFA Team Friendly Match at the FIFA headquarters prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images)
5/8
Necaxa’s Mario De Luna competes for the ball with Cruz Azul’s Christian Gimenez, during a league game in Mexico City.
(AP Photo/Christian Palma)
6/8
Juventus’ Paulo Dybala celebrates with teammate Miralem Pjanic after scoring a penalty against Bologna. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
7/8
Priests provide service for Polish soccer fans on their annual pilgrimage to the Jasna Gora sanctuary in Czestochowa, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Kolewinski/via REUTERS.
8/8
Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets, right, duels for the ball with Villarreal’s Alex Pato during the La Liga match at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain.
(AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)