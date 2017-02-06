Cameroon lifting the African Nations Cup leads our images from the weekend. See full gallery below.
Cameroon celebrate with the trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations in Libreville, Gabon.
(Photo: Reuters/Amr Abdallah Dalsh)
Camilo Mayada of River Plate is fouled by Maximiliano Velazquez of Lanus during a match as part of Supercopa Argentina 2017 at Ciudad de La Plata Stadium in Buenos Aires. (Photo by Gabriel Rossi/LatinContent/Getty Images)
Mauro Icardi of Internazionale and Giorgio Chiellini of Juventus compete for the ball during the Serie A match at Juventus Stadium in Turin.
(Photo by Claudio Villa – Inter/Inter via Getty Images )
Fans of NAC Breda during the Dutch League match between Den Bosch and NAC Breda at stadium De Vliert in Den Bosch.
(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
Nice’s Alassane Plea challenges Monaco’s Jemerson and Kamil Glik during the Ligue 1 match in Monaco. (Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)
A Hoffenheim player kisses a loved one at the end of the match against Mainz at Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Sinsheim, Germany. (Photo by Simon Hofmann/Getty Images)
Talisca (R) of Besiktas in action against Josef De Souza of Fenerbahce during the Ziraat Turkish Cup match at Vodafone Arena in Istanbul.
(Photo by Metin Pala/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Egypt fans at the final of the African Cup of Nations.
(Photo: Reuters/Amr Abdallah Dalsh)