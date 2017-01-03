Images of the week

Chelsea's Diego Costa celebrating his goal against Stoke on New year's Eve leads our images from the past few days.
Chelsea’s Diego Costa celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Stoke City at Stamford Bridge.
A general view of the Bolivian League final match during the “Clasico” between Bolivar and The Strongest.
Barcelona’s Javier Mascherano duels for the ball against Hercules Pena during the Copa del Rey match between Barcelona and Hercules at the Camp Nou.
Juventus’ Gianluigi Buffon and team mates break from training for a taste of Qatari hospitality before their match against Milan scheduled to take place in Qatar’s capital city, Doha.
Marwan Mohsen of Al Ahly and Ali Gabr with Hosny Fathi of El Zamalek in action in the Egyptian league.
Celtic’s Moussa Dembele in action in the Glasgow derby away to Rangers.
Bayer Leverkusen supporters light fireworks during the Bundesliga match against Cologne.
Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling in action with Burnley’s Tom Heaton during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium.
Tigres’ Andre Pierre Gignac celebrates after scoring during a penalty shootout against America during the Mexican soccer league final match in Monterrey, Mexico. Tigres won the Apertura 2016 Final on penalty kicks.
Milan’s players celebrate after beating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup in Doha.