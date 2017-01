A bandaged Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart following a clash of heads with a Milan player is the pick of our images from the past five days. See full gallery below.

1 /8 Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart wears a bandage after clashing with Milan’s Gianluca Lapadula during an Italian Cup match, at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

2 /8 Federico Bernardeschi of Fiorentina takes a corner opposite a virtually empty terrace during the Italian Cup match against Chievo Verona at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

3 /8 Bruno Fornaroli of Melbourne City competes with Michael Marrone of Adelaide United during the A-League match at Coopers Stadium in Adelaide. (Photo by Morne de Klerk/Getty Images)

4 /8 Thiago Silva of PSG celebrates his second goal with Angel Di Maria during the French League Cup match against Metz at Parc des Princes stadium.

(Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

5 /8 Atletico Mineiro’s Capixaba crosses the ball against Bayer Leverkusen in a Florida Cup match in Kissimmee.

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

6 /8 Southampton’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Ryan Bertrand and Liverpool’s Divock Origi challenge for the ball during the English League Cup semi-final first leg.

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

7 /8 Mao Jianqing of China competes for the ball with Elmar Bjarnason (L) and Kristinn Jonsson (R) of Iceland during the 2017 China Cup International Championship at Guangxi Sports Center in Nanning, China.

(Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)