Images of the week

Egypt and Mali in African Nations Cup action leads our images from the last week. See full gallery below.
1/8
Mali’s forward Moussa Marega (R) challenges Egypt’s defender Ali Gabr during the Africa Cup of Nations group D match in Port-Gentil. (Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
2/8
Non-League Lincoln City players celebrate their victory over Championship club Ipswich Town after the Emirates FA Cup, third round replay match at Sincil Bank, Lincoln.
3/8
Belize’s Daniel Jimenez and El Salvador’s Brayan Tamacas head the ball during a Central America Cup match in Panama City.
(AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
4/8
The new Chapecoense soccer team sits on a bus on their way to a training session in Chapeco, Brazil, less than two months after the plane crash that killed most of the club’s players and staff.
(AP Photo/Andre Penner)
5/8
Lionel Messi of Barcelona competes for the ball with Asier Illarramendi and Yuri Berchiche of Real Sociedad during the Copa del Rey quarter-final first leg match at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian.
(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
6/8
A DR Congo supporter chants ahead of the African Cup of Nations Group C match between Congo and Morocco at the Stade de Oyem in Gabon.
(AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
7/8
Bobo of Sydney FC competes for a header against Taylor Regan of Adelaide United during the A-League match in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
8/8
Wesley Hoedt of Lazio celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the TIM Cup match between Lazio and Genoa at Olimpico Stadium in Rome.
(Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)