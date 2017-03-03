Images of the week

Tim Krul celebrating AZ Alkmaar's Dutch Cup win leads our images from the week. See full gallery below.
Goalkeeper, Tim Krul of AZ Alkmaar celebratres with team mates after saving the final penalty in the shoot out to win the Dutch KNVB Cup Semi-final match between AZ Alkmaar and SC Cambuur in Alkmaar.
(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy scores their third goal in the Premier League match against Liverpool.
(Photo: Action Images/Reuters/Jason Cairnduff)
Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale reacts during the match against Las Palmas in Madrid. (REUTERS/Sergio Perez)
Johnathan of Suwon Samsung Bluewings and Feng Xiaoting of Guangzhou Evergrande compete for the ball during the AFC Champions League match in Suwon, South Korea. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
Cruz Azul’s Francisco Silva competes for the ball with America’s Oribe Peralta during a Mexico league match in Mexico City.
(AP Photo/Christian Palma)
Captain, Guram Kashia of Vitesse Arnhem celebrates victory with team mates after the Dutch KNVB Cup Semi-final match in front of the fans between Sparta Rotterdam and Vitesse Arnhem held at Het Kasteel in Rotterdam.
(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Alessandro Schoepf of Schalke is challenged by Arturo Vidal of Bayern Munich during the German Cup quarter final at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Luis Advincula of Tigres reacts during the quarterfinal second leg match between Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL in the CONCACAF Champions League at Olimpico Universitario Stadium in Mexico City. (Photo by Hector Vivas/LatinContent/Getty Images)