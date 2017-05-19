Images of the week

Chelsea's Premier League winning manager Antonio Conte leads our images from the past week. See full gallery below.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates at the end of the Premier League match against Watford at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea celebrated winning the league title. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Brazil’s Flamengo defender Rodinei jumps for the ball with Argentina’s San Lorenzo forward Nicolas Blandi during their Copa Libertadores match at Pedro Bidegain stadium in Buenos Aires.
(Photo: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP/Getty Images)
Juventus players celebrate victory in the Italian Cup Final against Lazio at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome.
(Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)
Goalkeeper Giovanni of Atletico Mineiro saves against Godoy Cruz in the Copa Libertadores match at Independencia stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his sides second goal past David De Gea of Manchester United in the last match, after 118 years, at White Hart Lane before the stadium is rebuilt for the 2018/19 season.
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Wilson Carpintero of Tigres fights for the ball with Andres Cadavid of Millonarios at the Techo Stadium in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Vizzor/LatinContent/Getty Images)
Radamel Falcao lifts the trophy as Monaco celebrate winning the Ligue 1 title after the match against Saint Etienne at Stade Louis II in Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Della Zuana/Icon Sport )
Fans of Spartak Moscow celebrate their team winning the Russian Premier League title by invading the pitch and breaking the crossbar after the match against Terek Grozny at Otkrytie Arena Stadium in Moscow.
(Photo by Epsilon/Getty Images)