Bayern’s Season Ends with a Whimper | Nick Bidwell

Eintracht Frankfurt upset the champions to win the German Cup

Nick Bidwell’s Notes from Germany: Bayern’s Season Ends with a Whimper

“We need some of our players to produce top performances in important games and not only when we face weaker opponents. We’ll be working on this.” Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness had good reason to be disgruntled in the wake of his side’s shock 3-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB Cup Final.

With a domestic double within reach and repeatedly-decorated coach Jupp Heynckes in charge for the last time, Bayern should have been chomping at the bit to end the season on a high. Yet inexplicably failed to show up in Berlin, looking a pale shadow of the team which recently cruised to the Bundesliga title with 21 points to spare.

Just when they needed to deliver, to assert their Deutschland-wide dominance, Bayern instead lapsed into self-sabotage. Leaden-footed and lumbering in central defence where both Mats Hummels or Niklas Sule often trailed in the slipstream of two-goal Eintracht attacker Ante Rebic. Slow and predictable when attacking; careless in possession – step forward James Rodriguez – and unusually vulnerable to a counter-attack.

In many ways, this cup final reverse was a carbon-copy of Bayern’s loss to Real Madrid in last month’s Champions League semi-final. Against Real, the Bavarians were in control for long periods, only to be ultimately undone by a combination of poor finishing and a lack of defensive concentration.

Interestingly, Uli Hoeness insists that Bayern will not solve the killer instinct problem by throwing money at it. He essentially thinks the squad is good enough, that all will be well with a dollop of big match mental fortitude.

“We don’t have to do very much,” claims Hoeness. “All that’s lacking are subtle changes. We were comfortable German champions, only a couple of centimetres from reaching the Champions League final and were DFB Cup runners-up. I won’t let this outstanding season be portrayed as a bad one.”