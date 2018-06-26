So Far, So Predictable For England | Brian Glanville

Glanville looks at England, Wilshere and the state of play at the World Cup in this piece.

Brian Glanville: So Far, So Predictable For England

Whither England? They have duly qualified for the next round of the World Cup as so indeed they should against such indifferent opposition. The coming match against Belgium, surely a favourite for the tournament, will be a mere formality. The Belgians are very likely, according to their manager Martinez to put out what amounts to a reserve side.

Although they were denied two plain penalties for fouls on Harry Kane by an inept referee who also gave an unlikely looking spot-kick to Tunisia, the fact remains that England only scraped through 2-1 with a very late goal against far from formidable opposition.

And it still baffles me that Gareth Southgate kept Dele Alli on the field long after it was quite plain that he was carrying an injury. Still, that ultimately gave the opportunity to send on the talented Loftus-Cheek, who looks closer to a playmaker than anybody else in the party. He should certainly remain a first choice, or who else is there to provide the passes that Kane and co need?

I can visualise England getting through the next round too but would like to see both Manchester United forwards Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard in attack.

No Jack Wilshere of course and now he is to be jettisoned even by an Arsenal club where he has been since he was nine years old. To jettison him in the way he has been seem doubly mistaken. Arsenal have signed several new players of no great renown, including a Juventus defender, Lichtsteiner, now 33 years old. It clearly remains to be seen if the Arsenal attack can click without Wilshere.

So much for the strategic side but in economic terms it seems absurd of the club to get rid of him weeks before his contract runs out and he thus becomes a free agent. Had they re-signed him, however cynically, at least they could have pocketed a hefty price when he went.

Arsenal, whose spending in the transfer market has been restricted to just £50million, have plenty of available talent. Two star and costly strikers, Aaron Ramsey who has just been offered a new contract, and the £350,000-a-week Ozil, so effective on those sporadic occasions when he puts his mind to it.

