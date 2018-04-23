Serie A Title Race Is Back On | Paddy Agnew

There's all to play for after Napoli's dramatic win over Juventus in Turin

Paddy Agnew’s Notes from Italy: Serie A title race is back on

All of a sudden, the Serie A title race is on again. Napoli‘s dramatic 1-0 win over Juventus in Turin on Sunday night has reduced the gap between the two top clubs to just one point, with four games to play. In a dramatic week, Napoli have pulled back five points on the Old Lady who had been surprisingly held to a midweek 1-1 draw by relegation battlers Crotone.

For an hour and a half last Sunday night, Naples was a ghost town as the Neapolitan fans held their breath for what was in reality the last possible chance for Napoli to make a fight of it with Juventus. Within seconds of Napoli’s 90th minute victory, the streets were full of a horn-blaring, flag waving carousel which said one thing. Namely, the dream is still alive.

When they stopped their feverish celebrations, those less-informed fans probably had a quick glance at the fixture list. This would have provided happy reading for Neapolitan eyes. Between now and the end of the season, Juventus are away to Inter, home to Bologna, away to AS Roma and finally home to Verona, while Napoli are away to Fiorentina, home to Torino, away to Sampdoria and home to Crotone.

It requires no genius to conclude that Juve have the tougher run down to the finish. Of obvious difficulty are their two away games against Inter and Champions League semi-finalists Roma, two sides involved in a three way battle that also includes Lazio for two Champions League places next season. Napoli’s away games against Fiorentina and Sampdoria are no soft options either but, on paper at least, Juve clearly have the more difficult fixture list.

More important than the fixture list, though, will be the respective mindsets. Will Koulibaly‘s 90th minute winner convince the Napoli team that the Sporting Gods are back on their side? Is that same goal the proof that the long, hard season and, above all, that ill-fated last gasp loss to Real Madrid are beginning to hurt up in Turin?

What is certain is that, by their own high standards, Juventus were a strangely submissive team on Sunday night. The match statistics paint a clear picture. Possession was 61 per cent Napoli, 39 per cent Juventus. Napoli had four shots on goal, while Juventus had none. In other words, Juve’s Gigi Buffon had to make at least three serious saves, whilst Napoli’s Pepe Reina was a bystander.