Summer transfer blog: Bayern break Bundesliga record for Tolisso

This week's big deals in the European transfer market

THIS WEEK’S TRANSFERS

• Bayern Munich signed Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso for a Bundesliga record fee of E41.5million, which could rise to E47.5m depending on bonuses. The previous ihghgest fee was E40m Bayern paid for Javi Martinez in 2012. Tolisso, a former France Under-21 captain, made his senior debut for France earlier this year and played an important role in Lyon’s run to the Europa League semi-finals.

• Former Arsenal youngster Serge Gnabry also joined Bayern Munich, leaving Werder Bremen for E10m.

• Galatasaray winger Bruma joined RB Leipzig for E12.5m

• At E38m, Porto striker Andre Silva became Milan’s fourth big signing of the summer, following the capture of Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez.

• Everton make Jordan Pickford the most expensive British keeper in history after paying Sunderland £25m – rising to what would be a club record £30m – for the 23-year-old. They also signed Ajax captain Davy Klaassen for £23.6m.

• Sweden international Victor Lindelof is Manchester United’s most expensive defender of all time after signing from Benfica for £31m.

• Fenerbahce signed France international Mathieu Valbuena from Lyon for E3.5m.

THE BIGGEST SUMMER DEALS SO FAR…

E50m Bernardo Silva (Monaco, Fra, to Manchester City, Eng)

E41.5m Corentin Tolisso (Lyon, Fra, to Bayern Munich, Ger)

E40m Ederson (Benfica, Por, to Manchester City, Eng)

E38m Andre Silva (Porto, Por, to Milan, Ita)

E35m Victor Lindelof (Benfica, Por, to Manchester United, Eng)

E29m Jordan Pickford (Sunderland, Eng, to Everton, Eng)

E27m Davy Klaassen (Ajax, Hol, to Everton, Eng)

E23m Youri Tielemans (Anderlecht, Blg, to Monaco, Fra)

E21m Kingsley Coman (Juventus, Ita, to Bayern Munich, Ger, loan made permanent)

E20m Juan Cuadrado (Chelsea, Eng, to Juventus, Ita, loan made permanent)

E20m Harry Maguire (Hull City, Eng, to Leicester City, Eng)

E20m Maximilian Philipp (Freiburg, Ger, to Borussia Dortmund, Ger)

E20m Niklas Sule (Hoffenheim to Bayern Munich)

E18m Mateo Musacchio (Villarreal, Spa, to Milan, Ita)

E17m Medhi Benatia (Bayern Munich, Ger, to Juventus, Ita, loan made permanent)

E20m John Anthony Brooks (Hertha Berlin, Ger, to Wolfsburg, Ger)

E17m Ricardo Rodriguez (Wolfsburg, Ger, to Milan, Ita)

E16m Simone Zaza (Juventus, Ita, to Valencia, Spa, loan made permanent)

E14m Ruben Semedo (Sporting, Por, to Villarreal, Spa)

E14m Enes Unal (Manchester City, Eng, to Villarreal, Spa)

E12.5m Bruma (Galatasaray, Tur, to RB Leipzig, Ger)

E12m Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Monchengladbach, Ger, to Borussia Dortmund, Ger)

E12m Omer Toprak (Bayer Leverksuen, Ger, to Borussia Dortmund, Ger)

E11.5m Asmir Begovic (Chelsea, Eng, to Bournemouth, Eng)

E10m Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen, Ger, to Bayern Munich, Ger)

TRANSFERS IN EUROPE’S TOP FIVE LEAGUES

ENGLAND

ARSENAL

IN: Sead Kolasinac (Schalke, Ger, free)

OUT: Stefan O’Connor (released), Yaya Sanogo (released)

BOURNEMOUTH

IN: Asmir Begovic (Chelsea, £10m), Frankie Vincent (Barnet, free)

OUT: Callum Buckley (released), Jake McCarthy (released), Matt Neale (released)

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

IN: Pascal Gross (Ingolstadt, Ger, £2.5), Josh Kerr (Celtic, Sco, free)

OUT: Vegard Forren (released), Chris O’Grady (released), David Stockdale (Birmingham City, free)

BURNLEY

IN:

OUT: Joey Barton (released), George Green (released), Christian Hill (released), Michael Kightly (released), Taofiq Olmowewe (released), RJ Pingling (released)

CHELSEA

IN: Billy Gilmour (Rangers, Sco, E0.5m)

OUT: Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, loan made permanent, £6.2m), Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth, £10m), Juan Cuadrado (Juventus, Ita, loan made permanent, £17.3m), Alex Davey (released), John Terry (released), Dominic Solanke (Liverpool, tribunal)

CRYSTAL PALACE

IN:

OUT: Corie Andrews (released), Kwesi Appiah (AFC Wimbledon, free), Jonathan Benteke (released), Fraizer Campbell (released), Luke Croll (released), Mathieu Flamini (released), Zeki Fryers (released), Ryan King-Elliott (released), Joe Ledley (released), Randell Williams (released), Ben Wynter (released)

EVERTON

IN: Davy Klaassen (Ajax, £23.6m), Jordan Pickford (Sunderland, £25m)

OUT: Jack Bainbridge (released), Delial Brewster (Chesterfield, free), Tom Cleverley (Watford, loan made permanent, E8m), Michael Donohue (released), Tyrone Duffus (released), Russell Griffiths (released), Connor Hunt (released), Arouna Kone (released), Conor McAleny (released), Josef Yarney (released), James Yates (released)

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

IN: Elias Kachunga (Ingolstadt, Ger, loan made permanent, £1.1m)

OUT: Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town, free), Joe Murphy (Bury, free)

LEICESTER CITY

IN: Harry Maguire (Hull City, £17m)

OUT: Marcin Wasilewski (released)

LIVERPOOL

IN: Dominic Solanke (Chelsea, tribunal)

OUT: Alex Manninger (retired)

MANCHESTER CITY

IN: Ederson (Benfica, Por, £35m), Bernardo Silva (Monaco, Fra, £43m)

OUT: Willy Caballero (released), Gael Clichy (released), Angus Gunn (Norwich City, loan), Jesus Navas (released), Billy O’Brien (released), Bacary Sagna (released), Enes Unal (Villarreal, Spa, £12m), Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United, free)

MANCHESTER UNITED

IN: Victor Lindelof (Benfica, Por, £31m)

OUT:

NEWCASTLE UNITED

IN: Christian Atsu (Chelsea, loan made permanent, £6.2m)

OUT:

SOUTHAMPTON

IN:

OUT: Martin Caceres (released), Lloyd Isgrove (released), Cuco Martina (released), Jason McCarthy (Barnsley, undisclosed), Harley Willard (released)

STOKE CITY

IN: Darren Fletcher (West Bromwich Albion, free)

OUT: Daniel Bachmann (released), Liam Edwards (released), Shay Given (released), Harry Isted (released), Joel Taylor (released), George Waring (released)

SWANSEA CITY

IN:

OUT: Tom Dyson (released), Marvin Emnes (released), Tom Holland (released), Owain Jones (released), Alex Samuel (Stevenage, free), Liam Shephard (released), Gerhard Tremmel (released), Josh Vickers (released)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

IN:

OUT: Charlie Owens (Queens Park Rangers, free)

WATFORD

IN: Tom Cleverley (Everton, loan made permanent, E8m)

OUT: Ola Adeyemo (released), Charlie Bannister (released), Rene Gilmartin (released), Ogo Obi (released), Rhyle Ovenden (released), Mathias Ranegie (released)

WEST BROMWICH ALBION

IN:

OUT: Darren Fletcher (Stoke City, free), Craig Gardner (Birmingham City, £1.5m)

WEST HAM UNITED

IN: Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City, free)

OUT: Alvaro Arbeloa (released), Sam Ford (released), Sam Howes (released), Kyle Knoyle (released), Sam Westley (released)

FRANCE

Amiens

IN:

OUT:

Angers

IN:

OUT:

Bordeaux

IN:

OUT:

Caen

IN:

OUT:

Dijon

IN:

OUT:

Guingamp

IN:

OUT:

Lille

IN:

OUT:

Lyon

IN:

OUT: Corentin Tolisso (Lyon, Fra, E41.5m), Mathieu Valbuena (Fenerbahce, Tur, E3.5m)

Marseille

IN:

OUT:

Metz

IN:

OUT:

MONACO

IN: Youri Tielemans (Anderlecht, Blg, E23m)

OUT: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City, E50m)

Montpellier

IN:

OUT:

Nantes

IN:

OUT:

Nice

IN:

OUT:

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

IN:

OUT: Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund, Ger, free)

Rennes

IN:

OUT: Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt, Ger, E0.5m)

Saint-Etienne

IN:

OUT:

Strasbourg

IN:

OUT:

Toulouse

IN:

OUT:

Troyes

IN:

OUT:

GERMANY

AUGSBURG

IN: Rani Khedira (RB Leipzig, free),

OUT: Dominik Kohr (Bayer Leverkusen, E2.4m)

BAYER LEVERKUSEN

IN: Dominik Kohr (Augsburg, E2.4m)

OUT: Danny Da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt, E1m), Roberto Hilbert (released), Omer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund, E12m)

BAYERN MUNICH

IN: Kingsley Coman (Juventus, Ita, loan made permanent, E21m), Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen, E10m), Sebastian Rudy (Hoffenheim, free), Niklas Sule (Hoffenheim, E20m), Corentin Tolisso (Lyon, Fra, E41.5m)

OUT: Xabi Alonso (retired), Holger Badstuber (released), Medhi Benatia (Juventus, Ita, loan made permanent, E17m), Philipp Lahm (retired), Tom Starke (retired)

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

IN: Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Monchengladbach, E12m), Maximilian Philipp (Freiburg, E20m), Omer Toprak (Bayer Levrkusen, E12m), Dan-Axel Zagadou (Paris Saint-Germain, Fra, free)

OUT:

BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH

IN: Mickael Cuisance (Nancy, Fra, E0.25m), Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg, E6m)

OUT: Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund, E12m)

COLOGNE

IN:

OUT: Marcel Hartel (Union Berlin, E0.35m)

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT

IN: Danny Da Costa (Bayer Leverkusen, E1m), Gelson Fernandes (Rennes, Fra, E0.5m), Sebastien Haller (Utrecht, Hol, E7m), Carlos Salcedo (Guadalajara, Mex, loan)

OUT: Haris Seferovic (Benfica, Por, free)

FREIBURG

IN:

OUT: Vincenzo Grifo (Borussia Monchengladbach, E6m), Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund, E20m), Marc Torrejon (Union Berlin, free)

HAMBURG

IN:

OUT: Rene Adler (released), Matthias Ostrzolek (Hanover, free)

HANOVER

IN: Michael Esser (Darmstadt, E2m) Matthias Ostrzolek (Hamburg, free), Pirmin Schwegler (Hoffenheim, free)

OUT: Andre Hoffmann (Fortuna Dusseldorf, E0.25m)

HERTHA BERLIN

IN: Mathew Leckie (Ingolstadt, E3m), Davie Selke (RB Leipzig, E8.5m)

OUT: Sami Allagui (St. Pauli, free), John Anthony Brooks (Wolfsburg, E17m)

HOFFENHEIM

IN: Florian Grillitsch (Werder Bremen, free)

OUT: Nicolai Rapp (Erzgebirge Aue, undisclosed), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich, free), Pirmin Schwegler (Hanover, free), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich, E20m)

MAINZ

IN:

OUT: Pierre Bengtsson (Copenhagen, Den, undisclosed)

RB LEIPZIG

IN: Bruma (Galatasaray, Tur, E12.5m), Philipp Kohn (Stuttgart, free), Ibrahima Konate (Sochaux, Fra, undisclosed), Yvon Mvogo (Young Boys, Swi, E5m)

OUT: Rani Khedira (Augsburg, free), Davie Selke (Hertha Berlin, E8.5m)

SCHALKE

IN:

OUT: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax, Hol, free), Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal, Eng, free), Phil Neumann (Ingolstadt, free)

STUTTGART

IN:

OUT: Philipp Kohn (RB Leipzig, free),

WERDER BREMEN

IN: Ludwig Augustinsson (Copenhagen, Den, E4.5m), Jerome Gondorf (Darmstadt, E1.2m)

OUT: Santiago Garcia (released), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich, E10m), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim, free)

WOLFSBURG

IN: John Anthony Brooks (Hertha Berlin, E17m), Marvin Stefaniak (Dynamo Dresden, E2m)

OUT: Ricardo Rodriguez (Milan, Ita, E17m)

ITALY

ATALANTA

IN: Nicolas Haas (Lucerne, Swi, free)

OUT: Franck Kessie (Milan, loan)

BENEVENTO

IN:

OUT:

BOLOGNA

IN:

OUT:

CAGLIARI

IN:

OUT: Bruno Alves (Rangers, Sco, free)

CHIEVO

IN:

OUT:

CROTONE

IN:

OUT:

FIORENTINA

IN: Vitor Hugo (Palmeiras, Bra, E8m), Nikola Milenkovic (Partizan. Ser, E5.1M)

OUT:

GENOA

IN:

OUT:

INTERNAZIONALE

IN:

OUT: Juan Pablo Carrizo (Monterrey, Mex, free), Caner Erkin (Besiktas, Tur, loan made permanent, E0.75m), Juan Jesus (Roma, loan made permanent, E8m), Felipe Melo (Palmeiras, loan made permanent, Bra, free), Saphir Taider (Bologna, E2.5m), Rodrigo Palacio (released)

JUVENTUS

IN: Juan Cuadrado (Chelsea, Eng, loan made permanent, E20m), Medhi Benatia (Bayern Munich, Ger, loan made permanent, E17m), Rodrigo Betancur (Boca Juniors, Arg, E9.5m)

OUT: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich, Ger, loan made permanent, E21m), Simone Zaza (Valencia, Spa, loan made permanent, E16m)

LAZIO

IN:

OUT:

MILAN

IN: Franck Kessie (Atalanta, loan), Mateo Musacchio (Villarreal, Spa, E18), Ricardo Rodriguez (Wolfsburg, Ger, E17m), Andre Silva (Porto, Por, E38 m)

OUT: Keisuke Honda (released), Diego Lopez (Espanyol, Spa, loan made permanent, undisclosed), Nnamdi Oduamadi (released)

NAPOLI

IN:

OUT:

ROMA

IN: Juan Jesus (Internazionale, loan made permanent, E8m), Hector Moreno (PSV, Hol, E5.7m)

OUT: Francesco Totti (retired)

SAMPDORIA

IN:

OUT:

SASSUOLO

IN:

OUT:

SPAL

IN:

OUT:

TORINO

IN:

OUT:

UDINESE

IN:

OUT:

VERONA

IN:

OUT:

SPAIN

BARCELONA

IN: Marlon Santos (Fluminense, Bra, loan made permanent, E5m)

OUT:

ESPANYOL

IN: Diego Lopez (Milan, Ita, loan made permanent, undisclosed), Pablo Piatti (Valencia, loan made permanent, E1.5m)

OUT:

MALAGA

IN:

OUT: Martin Demichelis (retired)

REAL BETIS

IN:

OUT: Cristiano Piccini (Sporting, Por, E3m)

VALENCIA

IN: Simone Zaza (Juventus, Ita, loan made permanent, E16m)

OUT: Pablo Piatti (Espanyol, loan made permanent, E1.5m)

VILLARREAL

IN: Ruben Semedo (Sporting, E14m), Enes Unal (Manchester City, Eng, E14m),

OUT: Mateo Musacchio (Milan, Ita, E18m)