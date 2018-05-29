What is the greatest goal in Champions League history? We take a look at some of the best here.

The Ten Greatest Champions League Goals Ever

Gareth Bale’s ridiculous goal against Liverpool in the Champions League final recently has re-ignited the debate on what is the greatest goal ever scored in the competition. It was unbelievably good but there have been some incredible goals in the competition throughout the years. We take a look at some of our favourites in this piece. Which is your favourite and are there any we have missed?

In no particular order, we start with Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi vs Real Madrid

Arguably the greatest goal Messi has ever scored given the situation and opponent, during the first leg of the semi-final in 2011 Messi had the ball just inside the Madrid half. Nothing was on, the defence was set. But suddenly Messi jinked and dribbled past several Real Madrid players before slotting home with his right foot. Truly a ridiculous goal.

Zinedine Zidane vs Bayer Leverkusen (2002)

One of the most fantastic pieces of skill in the competition we have ever seen, Roberto Carlos loops the ball into the Leverkusen box, and in one swift strike with his left boot, Zidane smashed it into the opposing goal. What made it even more memorable is Zidane chose to produce this moment in the 2002 final, which Madrid would win.

Andres Iniesta vs Chelsea (2009)

It was the 93rd minute and Barcelona, as it stood, were going out of the competition at the semi-final stage against Chelsea. A 9th minute goal from Michael Essien looked like the crucial difference. Barcelona are bombarding the Chelsea box and the ball eventually came t the feet of Lionel Messi. He then laid it off to Andres Iniesta who struck a beautiful shot with his right boot into the top right corner of the Chelsea goal. It was the away goal they needed and sent Barcelona through the the final, which they win against Manchester United.

Hernan Crespo vs Liverpool (2005)

During the 2005 final AC Milan were already 2-0 up and that became three thanks to a brilliant goal. Kaka picked the ball up inside his own half and split the Liverpool defence with a perfect pass to Hernan Crespo who deftly chipped it over Jerzy Dudek. Of course we all remember what happened next.

Raul vs Manchester United (2000)

The man on the scoresheet says Raul, but all the plaudits should go to the artistry of Fernando Redondo who produced an amazing piece of skill to take it past whining berg and set up Raul with a simple tap in. It would prove pivotal too as Madrid won 3-2 and they would go on to win the tournament that year.

Article Continues below