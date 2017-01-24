Top of the league, but still Zidane has to silence Real Madrid critics

A 40-match unbeaten run is one thing, but woe betide the team that then loses the game.

Zinedine Zidane has responded to Real Madrid’s critics and insists their recent dip in form is nothing to worry about.

The reigning European champions recently set a Spanish record of 40 games unbeaten in all competitions and remain top of La Liga but followed up their first league defeat of the season at Sevilla with a 2-1 first-leg loss to Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey.

Following those setbacks supporters booed their players during Saturday’s narrow 2-1 win over Malaga but, ahead of their return leg at Celta on Wednesday, Zidane defended his side and said the criticism has been uncalled for.

“Listening to some of these questions you’d think we were battling relegation,” Zidane told reporters.

“I’m not worried and neither are the players. We’re in high spirits. Tomorrow we have a really exciting game.”

Zidane intends to field a full-strength team as he looks to keep Real on course for the treble.

“We’re going to try and win everything we have in front of us and that’s not going to change, we’re not going to throw in the towel,” he said.

“If we don’t win [the tie] it wouldn’t be our biggest failure, although I’m not contemplating that at the moment.”