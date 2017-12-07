World Soccer Subscription – Deal of the day

We have an extra special World Soccer subscription deal for you for one day only.

Not only do you get your World Soccer subscription at half price – that’s just £16.65 – you also get a £5 M&S gift card.

This World Soccer subscription offer ends midnight tonight!

You may be a faithful reader of World Soccer and buy each issue at the supermarket or newsagent and you may ask yourself: “Why should I subscribe”?

We deliver the inside-track on domestic and world football, the latest global results and insights into the players, politics and power-struggles, behind the score-lines. We have unrivalled access to the heart of the triumphs, scandals and controversies that constantly emerge in the greatest international sport of them all.

Here’s what is in it for you:

You won’t miss a single issue of your favourite magazine: We send it to your home every week – no effort required on your part!

As a subscriber you pay less that you would at the newsagent.

You get access to the ipad/iphone editions thrown in at no extra cost and you can download your first digital magazine right away.

Why not give us a try? Get a World Soccer subscription today with this one day offer!