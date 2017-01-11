Everton agree Schneiderlin fee but offer for Kessié rejected by Atalanta

Everton agree fee for Schneiderlin but turned down by Atalanta for Franck Kessié.

Everton have seen their £22m offer for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin accepted, but a £15m bid for Franck Kessié has been turned down by Atalanta.

United manager José Mourinho confirmed after last night’s EFL victory over Hull that the executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, had informed him Schneiderlin is on his way.

“Before the match Mr Woodward told me ‘almost there’, so I have ‘almost there’,” Mourinho said. “So I’m sad, I’m happy. I’m sad because I like him and he could be an option for us in a long season.

“I’m happy because this is what he wants – he wants to play every game, to be an important player in the team. So if this is what he wants, I am happy for a very good professional, somebody I can only say good things about.”

Schneiderlin becomes Everton’s second signing of the January transfer window after the arrival last week of midfielder, Ademola Lookman, from Charlton last week.

Meanwhile, the Premier League outfit face competition from Chelsea for Kessié, with the Italian side keen to hold on to the 20-year-old, who is currently on international duty with the Ivory Coast, before the Africa Cup of Nations until the end of the season.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is a big fan of the midfielder and club officials have been discussing whether to launch a formal bid, having indicated they would be willing to pay €25m (£21m) at the end of December.

Kessié, who spent last season on loan at Cesena but has become a key player this campaign. The 20-year-old has scored six goals in 16 appearances so far this season, as Atalanta have risen to the heady heights of sixth in Serie A.