January 2017 transfer deals

Details of all the significant deals that have been completed thus far in the January 2017 window.

E9.5m Carlos Tevez (Boca Juniors, Arg, to Shanghai Shenhua, Chn)

E70.5m Oscar (Chelsea, Eng to Shanghai SIPG, Chn)

E42m Julian Draxler (Wolfsburg, Ger to Paris Saint-Germain, Fra)

E32m Gabriel Jesus (Palmeiras, Bra, to Manchester City, Eng)

E18m Leonardo Pavoletti (Genoa, Ita, to Napoli, Ita)

E12m Riechedly Bazoer (Ajax, Hol to Wolfsburg, Ger)

E10.5m Kwon Kyung-won Kwon (Al Ahli, UAE, to Tianjin Quanjian, Chn)

E10m Rodolfo Pizarro (Pachuca, Mex, to Guadalajara, Mex)

This list will be updated throughout the month.