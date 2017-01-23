Liverpool want to sign players but no one want to sell – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool keen to strengthen their squad, but clubs unwilling to sell.

Jurgen Klopp has said Liverpool are keen to sign players in the January window but have so far been unable to persuade any clubs to sell to them.

The German admitted after Saturday’s 3-2 home defeat to struggling Swansea City that the club have been looking at potential targets.

“I understand it is absolutely normal that people ask whether we should have brought players in,” he said. “The situation is yes, on the one side pretty simple, but on the other hand it is pretty difficult.

“It is not that we don’t want to bring players in – we do – but the thing is, the players we want because we think they help us, the clubs don’t sell. It is not about money in this situation, it is the winter transfer window.

“Clubs are saying: ‘No, we have half a year to go. We cannot find another player like this. We prefer to take money in the summer than a few pounds more in the winter than whatever.’ So it is pretty easy. You see the situation.

“It’s tight, it’s close, we know that, but if the right decision is not possible in signing the right player then you cannot make the wrong transfer.”

Liverpool have taken just two points from three league games since the start of the year and have now fallen to fourth in the table, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Klopp added: “It is not as if there are 20 players out there who could make this team stronger, who are running around and are available. That is the situation.

“That is why I say we know the situation, we are prepared to move, but for the right player. We are not the only side who can decide the outcome of that, though, are we? The selling club makes the decision too.”