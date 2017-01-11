After a summer spending spree, Mourinho has no immediate plans to return to the transfer market.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hinted that the club is unlikely to make any signings in the January transfer window.

United have been linked with a move for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, but Mourinho told Sport TV he felt United would focus instead on another major summer transfer push.

The club signed went on a huge spending spree last summer, signing Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a series of high profile deals worth over £150m.

“I think that in this winter market we will only sell and not buy – it is my feeling,” Mourinho said.

“Let’s build pounds to attack the market next summer as we did this. We hired four players from the first level and we knew they could help.”

On Wednesday, the club have agreed to sell Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton for £22 million, a deal which means the club has come close to recouping the £24m paid to Southampton for the midfielder last summer.