12 Greatest World Cup Free Kicks

The World Cup has seen some of the greatest free kick goals ever, so in this piece we take a look at some of our favourites. Are there any we have missed?

In no particular order, we start with the genius that is Roberto Carlos and his howitzer of a left boot.

Roberto Carlos – Brazil vs China (2002)

During a group stage game against china, Roberto Carlos opened the scoring with a tremendous strike. They would go on to win 4-0 and later, the whole tournament.

Robin Van Persie – Netherlands vs Ivory Coast (2006)

Much like Carlos’ strike above, Van Persie used his left boot to smash the ball into the top corner of the Ivorian net back in 2006. Put simply, the goalkeeper did not have a chance.

Ronaldinho – Brazil vs England (2002)

The question here is, did he mean to do it? This will divide opinion but regardless it went into the top corner and put Brazil 2-1 up in a crucial quarter-final.

David Beckham – England vs Ecuador (2006)

In the round of 16, England faced a spirited Ecuador side, but in the 60th minute David Beckham produced a moment of brilliant to sneak the ball into the net tout his side 1-0 up. It would be the decisive goal in the match.

Zico – Brazil vs Scotland (1982)

Widely thought to be one of the best free kick takers ever, Zico scored an absolute beauty in 1982 after his side went 1-0 down to Scotland. During the first group stage, a free kick was given on the edge of the box, which he dispatched with a beautiful floated shot into the net.

David Beckham – England vs Colombia (1998)

England had just lost to Romania in their second group game in 1998, and facing Colombia in their final group match, they needed a win. Darren Anderton had put England 1-0 up after 20 minutes and then Beckham curled a trademark shot into the bottom left corner.