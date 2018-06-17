Brazil are one of the favourites to win in Russia but to succeed will have to forget about the nightmare of 2014

Can Brazil Forget About Their 2014 Demons?

Brazil vs Switzerland – Kickoff 19.00 (BST), Rostov-on-don

Four years on from the most humiliating football match in the history of the game, Brazil are once again one of the favourites to take home the World Cup trophy. An incredibly talented squad lead by Neymar and coached by the incomparable Tite, Brazil are expected to go far in the tournament.

There are only two factors that may stop them:

A) Neymar’s temperament. He is normally the best player on the pitch but is not immune from moments of stupidity as shown in qualifying when he got suspended for four games when Brazil had already won the game.

And B) the wounds of 2014 are still open and healing. Football is a religion in Brazil and the 7-1 defeat to Germany has left a deep scar that only a World Cup victory could heal. Can they deliver on that? As mentioned above they have a strong squad attacking wise but their are still defensive frailties that could be exposed by good teams. Marcelo is a prime example of that. Brilliant going forward, but he simply cannot defend. If they are to win in 2018, it may be a case of trying to score 3 or 4 a game with Brazil.

Their opponents are an underrated Switzerland team. They have players that are recognisable to many, such as Granit Xhaka, Stephan Lichtsteiner, and Xherdan Shaqiri and have shown on more than one occasion that they are capable of frustrating top opponents. Most recently, they held an attacking Spain side to a 1-1 draw.

We expect Brazil to win, but it may not be as easy as some expect.

Player To Watch – Gabriel Jesus

Young, exciting, and he has solved Brazil’s striker problem. Expect him to score goals during the tournament.

