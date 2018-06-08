In this piece we take a look at which club has the most players selected to play at the World Cup.
Which Club Has The Most World Cup Players?
As you would expect, the biggest football clubs in the world dominate this list with Manchester City being the top dog. It could have been more too had Leroy Sane not been shockingly left out of the Germany squad. Take a look at the list of clubs and their players below. Also check out player profiles and World Cup team guides by clicking on the highlighted links below.
1) Manchester City (16 Players)
Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Otamendi – Argentina
Kevin De Bruyne, Vincent Kompany – Belgium
Danilo, Ederson, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus – Brazil
Fabian Delph, Raheem Sterling, John Stones, Kyle Walker – England
Benjamin Mendy – France
Ilkay Gundogan – Germany
2) Real Madrid (15 Players)
Casemiro, Marcelo – Brazil
Keylor Navas – Costa Rica
Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic – Croatia
Raphael Varane – France
Toni Kroos – Germany
Achraf Hakimi – Morocco
Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal
Dani Carvajal, Nacho, Lucas Vasquez, Sergio Ramos, Marco Asensio, Isco – Spain
3) Barcelona (14 Players)
Lionel Messi – Argentina
Thomas Vermaelen – Belgium
Philippe Coutinho, Paulinho – Brazil
Yerry Mina – Colombia
Ivan Rakitic – Croatia
Ousmane Demebele, Samuel Umititi – France
Marc-Andre ter Stegen – Germany
Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta – Spain
Luis Suarez – Uruguay
T4) Paris Saint-Germain (12 Players)
Angel Di Maria, Giovani Lo Celso – Argentina
Thomas Meunier – Belgium
Neymar, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva – Brazil
Prisnel Kimpembe, Kylian Mbappe, Alphonse Areola – France
Julian Draxler, Kevin Trapp – Germany
Edinson Cavani – Uruguay
T4) Tottenham Hotspur – (12 Players)
Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Mousa Dembele – Belgium
Davinson Sanchez – Colombia
Danny Rose, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier – England
Hugo Lloris – France
Son Heung-min – South Korea
T6) Chelsea (11 Players)
Willy Caballero – Argentina
Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois – Belgium
Willian – Brazil
Andres Christensen – Denmark
Gary Cahill – England
Olivier Giroud, N’Golo Kante – France
Antonio Rudiger – Germany
Victor Moses – Nigeria
Cear Azpilicueta – Spain
T6) Bayern Munich (11 Players)
James Rodriguez – Colombia
Corentin Tolisso – France
Manuel Neuer, Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Sule, Sebastian Rudy – Germany
Robert Lewandowski – Poland
Thiago Alcantara – Spain
T6) Manchester United (11 Players)
Marcos Rojo – Argentina
Romelu Lukaku, Marouane Fellaini – Belgium
Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Marcus Rashford – England
Paul Pogba – France
Nemanja Matic – Serbia
David De Gea – Spain
Victor Lindelof – Sweden
9) Juventus (10 Players)
Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain – Argentina
Douglas Costa – Brazil
Juan Cudrado – Colombia
Mario Mandzukic – Croatia
Blaise Matuidi – France
Sami Khedira – Germany
Mehdi Benatia – Morocco
Wojciech Szczesny – Poland
Rodrigo Bentancur – Uruguay
