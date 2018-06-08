Which Club Has The Most World Cup Players?

In this piece we take a look at which club has the most players selected to play at the World Cup.

As you would expect, the biggest football clubs in the world dominate this list with Manchester City being the top dog. It could have been more too had Leroy Sane not been shockingly left out of the Germany squad. Take a look at the list of clubs and their players below. Also check out player profiles and World Cup team guides by clicking on the highlighted links below.

1) Manchester City (16 Players) 

Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Otamendi – Argentina

Kevin De Bruyne, Vincent Kompany – Belgium

Danilo, Ederson, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus – Brazil

Fabian Delph, Raheem Sterling, John Stones, Kyle Walker – England

Benjamin Mendy – France

Ilkay Gundogan – Germany

Bernardo SilvaPortugal

David SilvaSpain

2) Real Madrid (15 Players) 

Casemiro, Marcelo – Brazil

Keylor Navas – Costa Rica

Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic – Croatia

Raphael Varane – France

Toni Kroos – Germany

Achraf Hakimi – Morocco

Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal

Dani Carvajal, Nacho, Lucas Vasquez, Sergio Ramos, Marco Asensio, Isco – Spain

Karim Benzema is the only player in this picture not going to the World Cup (Getty Images)

3) Barcelona (14 Players) 

Lionel Messi – Argentina

Thomas Vermaelen – Belgium

Philippe Coutinho, Paulinho – Brazil

Yerry Mina – Colombia

Ivan Rakitic – Croatia

Ousmane Demebele, Samuel Umititi – France

Marc-Andre ter Stegen – Germany

Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta – Spain

Luis Suarez – Uruguay

Lionel Messi will be Argentina’s only hope in Russia (Getty Images)

T4) Paris Saint-Germain (12 Players) 

Angel Di Maria, Giovani Lo Celso – Argentina

Thomas Meunier – Belgium

Neymar, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva – Brazil

Prisnel Kimpembe, Kylian Mbappe, Alphonse Areola – France

Julian Draxler, Kevin Trapp – Germany

Edinson Cavani – Uruguay

Kylian Mbappe of PSG is France’s young hope (Getty Images)

T4) Tottenham Hotspur – (12 Players)

Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Mousa Dembele – Belgium

Davinson Sanchez – Colombia

Christian EriksenDenmark

Danny Rose, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier – England

Hugo Lloris – France

Son Heung-min – South Korea

Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane will lead Denmark and England respectively (Getty Images)

T6) Chelsea (11 Players) 

Willy Caballero – Argentina

Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois – Belgium

Willian – Brazil

Andres Christensen – Denmark

Gary Cahill – England

Olivier Giroud, N’Golo Kante – France

Antonio Rudiger – Germany

Victor Moses – Nigeria

Cear Azpilicueta – Spain

Eden Hazard will need to be on form for Belgium (Getty Images)

T6) Bayern Munich (11 Players)

James Rodriguez – Colombia

Corentin Tolisso – France

Manuel Neuer, Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Sule, Sebastian Rudy – Germany

Robert Lewandowski – Poland

Thiago Alcantara – Spain

Bayern Munich are sending 11 players to the World Cup (Getty Images)

T6) Manchester United (11 Players) 

Marcos Rojo – Argentina

Romelu Lukaku, Marouane Fellaini – Belgium

Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Marcus Rashford – England

Paul Pogba – France

Nemanja Matic – Serbia

David De Gea – Spain

Victor Lindelof – Sweden

Paul Pogba will lead France in Russia (Getty Images)

9) Juventus (10 Players)

Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain – Argentina

Douglas Costa – Brazil

Juan Cudrado – Colombia

Mario Mandzukic – Croatia

Blaise Matuidi – France

Sami Khedira – Germany

Mehdi Benatia – Morocco

Wojciech Szczesny – Poland

Rodrigo Bentancur – Uruguay

Higuain, Benatia, Dybala and Khedira are all going to the World Cup (Getty Images)

