Which Club Has The Most World Cup Players?

T6) Chelsea (11 Players)

Willy Caballero – Argentina

Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois – Belgium

Willian – Brazil

Andres Christensen – Denmark

Gary Cahill – England

Olivier Giroud, N’Golo Kante – France

Antonio Rudiger – Germany

Victor Moses – Nigeria

Cear Azpilicueta – Spain

T6) Bayern Munich (11 Players)

James Rodriguez – Colombia

Corentin Tolisso – France

Manuel Neuer, Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Sule, Sebastian Rudy – Germany

Robert Lewandowski – Poland

Thiago Alcantara – Spain

T6) Manchester United (11 Players)

Marcos Rojo – Argentina

Romelu Lukaku, Marouane Fellaini – Belgium

Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Marcus Rashford – England

Paul Pogba – France

Nemanja Matic – Serbia

David De Gea – Spain

Victor Lindelof – Sweden

9) Juventus (10 Players)

Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain – Argentina

Douglas Costa – Brazil

Juan Cudrado – Colombia

Mario Mandzukic – Croatia

Blaise Matuidi – France

Sami Khedira – Germany

Mehdi Benatia – Morocco

Wojciech Szczesny – Poland

Rodrigo Bentancur – Uruguay

