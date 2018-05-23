Gary Neville will join several former teammates whilst doing punditry for ITV at the World Cup.

Who Are The ITV Pundits For The World Cup?

Sky Sports commentator and pundit Gary Neville headlines the ITV team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Widely respected in the field of football broadcasting, Neville joins several former Manchester United teammates on the team.

Patrice Evra, Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs and Henrik Larsson are all heading to Russia, along with several other big names too.

Ian Wright, Lee Dixon, Chelsea Ladies star Eni Aluko, referee Mark Clattenburg, former West Ham manager Slaven Bilic, and finally current Republic of Ireland head coach Martin O’Neill make up the ITV team.

Mark Pougatch and Jacqui Oatley will present the coverage of the tournament.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “Excitement is building for what we hope will be a great World Cup. We have put together a terrific team of pundits who will provide their expertise, insight and unique perspective to bring the tournament to life for our viewers. Our coverage, which kicks off with the opening game, will bring you the very best action and analysis from Russia.”

Twenty-three matches from the group stages will be shown live on ITV and ITV4 and 32 games in total will be broadcast live during Russia 2018.

ITV Group Games Coverage (all kickoff times are for the UK and Ireland)

14 June: Russia vs. Saudi Arabia (16.00)

15 June: Morocco vs. Iran (16.00)

16 June: Argentina vs. Iceland (14.00)

16 June: Croatia vs. Nigeria (20.00)

17 June: Costa Rica vs. Serbia (13.00)

17 June: Brazil vs. Switzerland (19.00)

18 June: Sweden vs. South Korea (13.00)

19 June: Poland vs. Senegal (16.00)

20 June: Iran vs. Spain (19.00)

21 June: Denmark vs. Australia (13.00)

21 June: France vs. Peru (16.00)

22 June: Brazil vs. Costa Rica (13.00)

23 June: South Korea vs. Mexico (16.00)

23 June: Germany vs. Sweden (19.00)

24 June: Poland vs. Colombia (19.00)

25 June: Uruguay vs. Russia (15.00)

25 June: Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt (15.00)

26 June: Denmark vs. France (15.00)

26 June: Australia vs. Peru (15.00)

27 June: Serbia vs. Brazil (19.00)

27 June: Switzerland vs. Costa Rica (19.00)

28 June: England vs. Belgium (19.00)

28 June: Panama vs. Tunisia (19.00)

