Mohamed Salah Will Bring Russia Back Down To Earth

Russia vs Egypt – Kickoff 19.00, Saint Petersburg

The 2018 World Cup started perfectly for the hosts Russia. A 5-0 victory against a poor Saudi Arabia team, Aleksandr Golovin’s man of the match performance, and a team that played well enough that the whole country can now get behind them. No doubt, the World Cup host doing well is good for everyone and gives the tournament more buzz and anticipation to it. After the opening game, the Russian people were on cloud nine.

Egypt however have not started well. Mohamed Salah, their talisman, was not fit enough to play against Uruguay and despite a spirited defensive performance, they lost 1-0 after a Jose Maria Gimenez header in the last few minutes. They need a win and they need Salah to return which he is expected to do later today.

This year, Salah is no ordinary player. For Liverpool he put together one of the greatest seasons ever scoring 32 goals in a 38-game Premier league season. He guided Liverpool to the Champions League final too. For club and country he is an inspirational player, Egypt wouldn’t even be at the tournament without him. His last ditch penalty has been etched into the memory of every single football loving Egyptian forever.

And today, when Russia face Egypt at 19.00 in Saint Petersburg, Salah is going to bring the Russian people down from their first victory high. The Russian defence has not had to come up against a player of his class yet, and bearing that in mind, it would not be surprising to see him score one or two goals in the match.

Player to Watch – Mohamed Salah

You could see he was itching to play against Uruguay. He will make his first start in the tournament later today and it would take a brave person to say he will not score goal tonight.

