Take a look at who will be officiating at the World Cup in Russia.

Who Are The Referees For The World Cup?

The World Cup in Russia will see the best players in the world come together to all try and achieve the same goal, World Cup glory. With 32 teams battling it out over 64 matches, the players themselves will obviously have a huge say, but one man will have an effect in every game and that is the referee.

So, at World Soccer we have provided you with a full list of all the referees officiating games for the tournament.

36 individuals have been selected to referee games, and they come from a variety of confederations.

The names are drawn from the six football confederations under FIFA and much like the allotted amount of qualified teams from each confederation, the distribution is not equal. European governing body UEFA have 10 representatives however, controversially, there are no English representatives with the possible boycott being one factor at play.

The AFC (Asian Football Confederation), CAF (Confederation of African Football), CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football), and CONMEBOL (South American Football Confederation) all have six representatives.

Finally the OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) have two referees going to the World Cup.

Right now, it is not known which referees will officiate each game. The final referee briefing is on the 4th of June so we are expecting each matches referee to be announced then.

Below is the full list of referees:

Referee Confederation Country Fahad Al-Mirdasi AFC Saudi Arabia Alireza Faghani AFC Iran Ravshan Irmatov AFC Uzbekistan Mohammed Abdulla Mohamed AFC United Arab Emirates Ryuji Sato AFC Japan Nawaf Abdulla Shukralla AFC Bahrain Medhi Abid Sharef CAF Algeria Malang Diedhiou CAF Senegal Bakary Papa Gassama CAF Gambia Ghead Grisha CAF Egypt Janny Sigazwe CAF Zambia Bamlak Tessema Wayesa CAF Ethiopa Joel Aguilar CONCACAF El Salvador Mark W. Geiger CONCACAF USA Jair Marrufo CONCACAF USA Ricardo Montero CONCACAF Costa Rica John Pitti CONCACAF Panama Cesar Arturo Ramos Palazuelos CONCACAF Mexico Julio Bascunan CONMEBOL Chile Enrique Caceres CONMEBOL Paraguay Andres Cunha CONMEBOL Uruguay Nestor Pitana CONMEBOL Argentina Sandro Ricci CONMEBOL Brazil Wilmar Roldan CONMEBOL Colombia Matthew Conger OFC New Zealand Norbert Hauata OFC Tahiti Felix Brych UEFA Germany Cuneyt Cakir UEFA Turkey Sergey Karasev UEFA Russia Bjorn Kuipers UEFA Netherlands Szymon Marciniak UEFA Poland Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz UEFA Spain Milorad Mazic UEFA Serbia Gianluca Rocchi UEFA Italy Damir Skomina UEFA Slovenia Clement Turpin UEFA France

There are also 63 assistant referees for the tournament who will be used in a number of different roles. They could be an assistant, fourth official or will be using the VAR system that has been introduced for the 2018 tournament.