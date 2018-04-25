World Cup 2018 On Sale April 26th

Everything you need to follow the greatest show on earth.

‘World Cup 2018′ is an unofficial preview magazine, from the writers of World Soccer. It is on sale Thursday 26 April and available in all good retailers priced £5.99.

Featuring interviews with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, profiles of star players Neymar, Harry Kane, Toni Kroos and others, as well as expert analysis of all 32 teams taking part in Russia. We have a full schedule of matches, we take a look at the stadiums and the kits, and we look back at some of the heroes of World Cups from the past.

Take a look inside World Cup 2018

Expert analysis of all 32 teams:

The full match schedule:

Star interviews: Lionel Messi

Star profiles: Neymar

World Cup Heroes from years gone by

World Cup 2018 is on sale on Thursday 26th April and is available in all good retailers priced just £5.99.